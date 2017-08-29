user preferences

Κάλεσμα στην πορεία 18/9, Κερατσίνι

category Ελλάδα / Τουρκία / Κύπρος | Αντιφασισμός | Ανακοίνωση Τύπου author Thursday August 31, 2017 20:14author by Κοινωνικό Αντιφασιστικό Μέτωποauthor email ngnm55 at gmail dot com Report this post to the editors

Το Κοινωνικό Αντιφασιστικό Μέτωπο φιλοδοξεί να συσπειρώσει όλον αυτόν τον κόσμο στην προοπτική συντονισμού δράσεων, εκδηλώσεων αλλά και της κινηματικής έκφρασης στο δρόμο. Επίσης επιδιώκει να εντάξει σε αυτήν τη διαδικασία τα υποκείμενα που εχθρεύεται ο φασισμός, τους πρόσφυγες και τους μετανάστες. Καλούμε λοιπόν όσους και όσες αντιλαμβάνονται αυτήν την ανάγκη, να συμμετέχουν στη διαδικασία συνδιαμόρφωσης των επόμενων κινήσεων και δράσεων ενόψει ενός αντιφασιστικού Σεπτέμβρη στον Πειραιά και ευρύτερα.

fissas2720x1024.jpg

Κάλεσμα στην πορεία 18/9 στο Κερατσίνι

Το κοινωνικό αντιφασιστικό μέτωπο δημιουργήθηκε από την ανάγκη να παταχθεί σε όλα τα επίπεδα της δημόσιας σφαίρας η νεοναζιστική δράση και η ρητορική του μίσους, με τη συμμετοχή αντιφασιστών/τριών, συλλογικοτήτων, ελεύθερων κοινωνικών χώρων και κέντρων φιλοξενίας προσφύγων-μεταναστών. Ο νεοναζισμός-νεοφασισμός στην Ελλάδα αποτελεί ιστορική συνέχεια των ναζιστικών και αντισημιτικών οργανώσεων της δεκαετίας του '20 και του '30 των Ταγμάτων Ασφαλείας των παρακρατικών του Γιοσμά (Δολοφονία Λαμπράκη) των χουντικών και συνολικότερα του ακροδεξιού παρακράτους, που πλέον όμως ενσωματώνει και την θανατοπολιτική εξόντωσης ανθρώπων με κριτήριο αρχικά τους δεδομένα-χαρακτηριστικά. Στόχος του μετώπου είναι η παρεμπόδιση της δράσης των νεοναζιστικών ομάδων στο δρόμο, η αντίκρουση της φασιστικής ρητορικής στο δημόσιο λόγο, αλλά και η παρακολούθηση στο βαθμό που απαιτείται της δίκης της ναζιστικής συμμορίας της χρυσής αυγής. 4 χρόνια μετά την δολοφονία του Παύλου Φύσσα στο Κερατσίνι, η δίκη των δολοφόνων της χρυσής αυγής προσλαμβάνει καινούργια διάσταση. Και τούτο διότι η Δικαστική εξουσία, διαμέσου της Ένωσης Δικαστών και Εισαγγελέων αλλά και του λόμπι του βαθέως κράτους, οργανώνει και απαιτεί την αυτονόμησή της από κάθε έλεγχο της σύγχρονης πολιτικής κοινωνίας. Με άλλα λόγια απαιτεί πλήρη υποταγή στις όποιες αποφάσεις και επιλογές της, κάτι που έχει γίνει εμφανές στις υποθέσεις των μεταλλείων Χαλκιδικής και στην υπόθεση της Ηριάννας.

Τα τελευταία δύο χρόνια δίνεται μία δικαστική μάχη από την πλευρά της πολιτικής αγωγής, όχι μόνο κατά της Χρυσής Αυγής αλλά και του ίδιου του συστήματος που την ανέθρεψε. Η έως τώρα διαδικασία έχει αποκαλύψει πλήρως την παρακρατική δράση της Χρυσής Αυγής και των ταγμάτων εφόδου αλλά και την προκλητική στήριξη αυτής από την αστυνομία. Τόσο στην υπόθεση της δολοφονίας του Παύλου Φύσσα όσο και σε πολλές από τις εξεταζόμενες υποθέσεις, έχει καταδειχθεί ο υποστηρικτικός ρόλος της αστυνομίας στα τάγματα εφόδου. Επίσης έχουν καταδειχθεί τα κοινά στοιχεία της δράσης αυτών: αιφνιδιασμός των άοπλων θυμάτων, αριθμητική υπεροχή των επιτιθέμενων, τα θύματα είναι αντιφασίστες, αναρχικοί, αριστεροί, μετανάστες, ενώ σε πολλές από τις υποθέσεις έχει φανεί η απόλυτη αδιαφορία έως και συγκάλυψη από των δραστών από τις αρχές. Πέραν του τρόπου δράσης και του φασιστικού κινήτρου έχει αποδειχθεί ο εκ των προτέρων σχεδιασμός ή σε κάθε περίπτωση η ετοιμότητα για επίθεση καθώς και οι εντολές από την ηγεσία της οργάνωσης, που τελεί σε πλήρη γνώση των επιθέσεων. Ενδεικτικά μόνο αναφέρουμε, επιπλέον της δολοφονίας του Π. Φύσσα, την επίθεση κατά των αφισοκολλητών του ΠΑΜΕ στο Πέραμα, την επίθεση κατά των Αιγυπτίων αλλιεργατών, την επίθεση στο αναρχικό στέκι Αντίπνοια και τον ελεύθερο κοινωνικό χώρο Συνεργείο, όπου σε όλες αποδείχθηκαν τα παραπάνω κοινά στοιχεία. Μέσα από τις έως τώρα μαρτυρίες των πάνω από 100 μαρτύρων κατηγορητηρίου, και ενώ απομένουν άλλοι 30 περίπου για να ολοκληρωθεί η διαδικασία των καταθέσεων, η Χρυσή Αυγή βρίσκεται ήδη με την πλάτη στον τοίχο, ενώ η επικείμενη διαδικασία ανάγνωσης των εγγράφων, μέσα στα οποία περιλαμβάνονται βίντεο, συνομιλίες αλλά και στοιχεία από τους σκληρούς δίσκους των κατηγορουμένων, θα οδηγήσει την Χρυσή Αυγή και τους κατηγορουμένους σε απόλυτη αδυναμία αντίκρουσης του κατηγορητηρίου. Στα δύο αυτά χρόνια της δίκης ένα συμπέρασμα έχει γίνει σαφές μέσα στην δικαστική αίθουσα: ότι κόμμα και εγκληματική οργάνωση ταυτίζονται απόλυτα.

Με δεδομένο ωστόσο ότι μία ενδεχόμενη και πιθανή καταδίκη των δολοφόνων νεοναζί, δεν αρκεί για την εξάλειψη του φασιστικού φαινομένου, αφού με τη βοήθεια των ΜΜΕ έχει εδραιωθεί και κοινωνικά και θεσμικά, απαιτείται όχι μόνο επαγρύπνηση, αλλά και οργάνωση-συντονισμός δράσεων-εκδηλώσεων στην προοπτική αντιμετώπισης του προβλήματος στη ρίζα του. Το Κοινωνικό Αντιφαστιστικό Μέτωπο επιδιώκει να κινηθεί εκτός παραδοσιακού πλαισίου οργανώσεων και παραγόντων, με πολιτικό αλλά όχι κομματικό στίγμα και να είναι κοινωνικά ανοιχτό. Ο αντιφασιστικός αγώνας σήμερα στερείται ενός ενιαίου ακηδεμόνευτου φορέα που να απευθύνεται μαζικά και κοινωνικά στο σύνολο των ανθρώπων που στέκονται απέναντι στη φασιστική απειλή, το ρατσιστικό, εθνικιστικό και μισαλλόδοξο λόγο. Χωρίς να υποτιμούμε τη δουλειά που έχει γίνει από οργανώσεις και συλλογικότητες, θεωρούμε ότι οι λογικές πρωτοπορίας και σεχταρισμού που διαπνέουν έστω και μη ηθελημένα τις προσπάθειες τους, έχουν οδηγήσει σε τέλμα τις μαζικές αντιφασιστικές κινητοποιήσεις. Το Κοινωνικό Αντιφασιστικό Μέτωπο φιλοδοξεί να συσπειρώσει όλον αυτόν τον κόσμο στην προοπτική συντονισμού δράσεων, εκδηλώσεων αλλά και της κινηματικής έκφρασης στο δρόμο. Επίσης επιδιώκει να εντάξει σε αυτήν τη διαδικασία τα υποκείμενα που εχθρεύεται ο φασισμός, τους πρόσφυγες και τους μετανάστες. Καλούμε λοιπόν όσους και όσες αντιλαμβάνονται αυτήν την ανάγκη, να συμμετέχουν στη διαδικασία συνδιαμόρφωσης των επόμενων κινήσεων και δράσεων ενόψει ενός αντιφασιστικού Σεπτέμβρη στον Πειραιά και ευρύτερα.

Κοινωνικό Αντιφασιστικό Μέτωπο

25/08/2017

