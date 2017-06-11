user preferences

May 2017 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online

category international | history of anarchism | other libertarian press author Wednesday May 31, 2017 18:47author by KSL - Kate Sharpley Library Report this post to the editors

KSL: Bulletin of the Kate Sharpley Library No. 90, May 2017 has just been posted on our site.

Contents:
Listen Punks! by Henry Black
Thoughts on Anarchism in the Thatcher years
Prison Memoirs of an Anarchist by Alexander Berkman, annotated and introduced by Jessica Moran and Barry Pateman [Book review]
Two interesting donations
Left of the Left: my memories of Sam Dolgoff [Book review]
Time Capsule a Reminder of Anarchist Struggles [Lausanne] by Cécile Collet
4th Historical Memory Cycle Ride: Pistolerismo in Zaragoza, 1920-1923 by Kike Garcia

Related Link: http://www.katesharpleylibrary.net/kh19rr
© 2005-2017 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]