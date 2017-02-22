A "Zionist left" and a real left - two parallel lines that will never meet.

Mashriq / Arabia / Iraq | Indigenous struggles | en

Palestine-Israel, Celebrating a 12 years of persistent struggle in Bil'in and a small victory* by Ilan S.

Regional change and new Israeli war minister who is clearly against annexation of additional of parts of Palestine (and even for cutting parts annexed 1948) resulted in the diminishing of the suppression of the non armed popular struggle. For months the Israeli forces diminished the harassment of the Friday demos of villages activists and the Israeli anarchists against the wall. In bil'in they nearly stopped entirely any shooting of tear gas and bullets, seldom tried to stop us from approaching the separation wall... The participants of the big demo of the 12th year celebration could not see even one soldier till the end of the demo when kids forced open the gate of the wall and resulted in a mildest ever response. The failure of the big plan of US to subvert the countries of the region as it exported terror (Al Quida, Daesh and Shieh advances) forced it to compromises with Iran, Rojave, (and probably with Syrian Assad, Russia and the Palestinians).

Palestine-Israel, After 13 years of joint struggle (and 12 in Bil'in), we won the right for the unar... by Ilan S.

At the beginning, up to 450 Israelis of the radical left joined the hundreds of Palestinians of Bil'in and the region in the struggle against the robbery of the village land for the Modi'in Elit settlement and the separation fence used for that. It took more than 7 years till the state forces stopped to try to prevent activist from joining the Bil'iners in the Friday joint demonstrations. It took another 5 years till they stop to shoot on us tear gas and "non lethal" bullets. Two Bil'iners paid with their life, hundreds of Palestinians and Israelis were injured, detained and even arrested (Palestinians for long time up to a year and a half, Israelis no more than a day or two). Many thousands of international activists participated with us and contributed later for the international struggle against the occupation. The harassment of the village activists at nights mainly continue, but the struggle will not stop.

Palestine-Israel, The Tsumud/persistence of 13 years of joint struggle will continue as long as it t... by Ilan S.

It is not because the Jews rule US... It is because Israel play an essential part in the Imperial struggle between US and Russia. Though the oil is less important to US economy it is still important to its partners. The western empire elite came to Peres ceremony because Israel helped to return Egypt to US sphere of influence. Protected Jordan from being taken by pro Russian Syria, Pushed Syria out of Lebanon for a while... and supply important services all over the world. Thus, the struggle against Israel apartheid is going to be much harder than the abolishing of it in Southern Africa. However, we have here the joint non armed struggle, the tens of thousands international activists who come here to participate and return home with the torch of struggle. The Israeli Jews who participate every week in the joint struggle refute the "anti-Semitism" false claims.

Palestine-Israel, The Israeli "loses management" diminished the intensity of the weekly confrontatio... by Ilan S.

After so many years it is hard to get used to the replacement of tear gas and bullets with threat of arrests if we cross an imaginary line. For many years we worried about the day when the Israeli state decision makers will minimise or even stop the the harsh repression of the weekly joint demonstrations against the occupation, the settlers and the separation wall. On 27-5-16 was the first demo in Bil'in the state forces did not shoot us. It took a dozen such non shootings to realize it is a real strategic shift. The last Friday they even "invited" us to return the demo to the area near the new separation wall - forbidden for us for about a year. It seems the multi millions invested in the struggle against the B.D.S. recruited a more intelligent managers who was able to force the army to swallow their pride and stop harassing the Friday demos and the international activists participating in them.

Palestine-Israel, The joint struggle is still kicking even if on lower level* by Ilan S.

The joint non armed struggle of the Israeli anarchists against the wall with local activists which confronted the Israeli state forces was unique at the beginning and drew to it less radical Israelis. Along the years were efforts to unite the local struggles and rise the level of activity but both Palestinian and Israeli authorities thwarted it. Alternative projects in the less radical Israeli circles diminish the pool the AAtW recruit. In the Palestinian side some of the successes and softening of the Israeli suppression contributed its share for dropping out of the on going joint struggle. The radical change of suppression of the Friday demos in Bil'in - mainly not shooting us any more with bullets and tear gas grenades, and the Ramadan rose some second thoughts even in the most persistent activists. But, the Tsumud (persistent) moral was regained in the relative big demo of 8 July.

Palestine-Israel, The joint struggle continue in spite of the drop out of activists* by Ilan S.

Two consecutive Fridays without being shot at after 11 years can destabilize even long time activist like me.... For 13 years the anarchists against the wall initiative and Palestinian partners continue the struggle even when the expectation for practical gains diminished. Changes in the separation fence/wall are less likely than ever. The remaining road blocks are the ones which are not just for marginal harassments. The diminishing hardship inflicted on activists opened other personal options than struggle. However, there are still a hard core of old time activists and some new of the younger generation. The contribution of the joint struggle to gains in the international support is more obvious than ever, and even less radical joint struggles continue in parallel like Sheikh Jarakh, Taayush in the south and "militants for peace".

Palestine-Israel, The joint struggle continue in spite of the huge changes in the region* by Ilan S.

On the twelfth year of joined struggle in Bil'in it lost its glamour. Many of the activists lost the excitement of the direct action confrontation which is not a new thing any more. The expansion of the joint struggle to other locations and the expanding of the non armed struggle in the west bank contributed to it too. Many of the activists just "moved on" to a less intensive ways of life. But, some old time activists can not "let go". The other day, I searched the http://archive.org/web/ for the old site of: "This appeal, the first to call on-line for a boycott against Israel, was posted in April of 2001".(http://matzpun.com)... and read again our 35 original signatories of this pre-BDS. The majority are still in the struggle. Looking back on my 65 years of struggle I regard ainfos.ca, this petition, the joint struggle in Bil'in and my stories from the year 2100 - 50 years after the revolution* as the most significant ones.



Palestine-Israel, The eleven years joint struggle in Bil'in as a seed for the third youth intifada.* by Ilan S.

At the beginning, the joint struggle in Bil'in of the Israeli Anarchists Against The Wall with the local activists differed only with a consisted Fridays direct actions against the construction of the separation fence. The Israeli state response was a prolonged effort to block the participation of the Israeli activists that failed due to geographic conditions, persistence of the Israeli activists, and our ingenuity. One of the restricting factors on the suppression efforts of the state forces was wide spread sympathy for these demos in the Israeli media, and public. In a desperate efforts the army sent covert agents to initiate stone throwing from the demo on the state force. After a long while they succeeded. Youngsters of the village got into the stone throwing habit. For years it was all over the media and contributed to the stone throwing culture of the Palestinian youth. This was a significant contributor factor to the already 4 months old "Children Intifada".

Palestine-Israel, The joint struggle in the focus of the extreme right "leftists' bashing"* by Ilan S.

The mounting international pressure on Israel with the B.D.S. as catalyst, initiated a rightist onslaught on the activists of the joint struggle. With cooperation of the main TV channel, two activists were arrested - even blamed to be involved in murder of a Palestinian collaborator of settlements... only to be released unconditionally weeks later. As part of the onslaught I got few seconds in the rightist item in the main TV news program summing our position that no state is a solution - not two states and even one democratic state is impossible to achieve before the Zionist settler colonialist project will be defeated by social revolution in the whole region. In another wide distribution of the rightist video item I was presented as claiming that the chant in the joint demos for freedom to Palestine from the river to the see is not a call for a state for the Palestinians, but for a joint secular democratic state for all the inhabitants - Palestinians, Jews, and others... It seems we owe them rightists for the wide publicity.



Palestine-Israel, The first serious crack in the Israeli Zionist ruling elite* by Ilan S.

It is hard to assess what is the part of the joint struggle and the B.D.S. in the serious crack in the Israeli elite. It was expressed by the leader of biggest opposition party - The Zionist List which suggested a partial agreement of withdrawal (even from part of the expanded Jerusalem). Since 1967 war, all the years the official position was that Israel will retreat from most of the occupied territories of the 1967 war if the Palestinian will agree to a peace pact that will include among other conditions the non return of the 1948 refugees. As it was clear that no Palestinian leadership will be able to do that it was clear to all that the monolithic consensus of the Zionist parties is to continue the occupation for ever. It is not surprising that even the leader of the radical leftist Zionist party Merets oppose this radical suggestion for withdrawal with out the (non achievable) final peace pact.

