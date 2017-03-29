|
user preferences
Upcoming Events
Mashriq / Arabia / Iraq | Imperialism / War
No upcoming events.
Western Sahara: An Albatross on African Unions Conscience 00:28 Feb 27 0 comments
Homecoming to Nostalgia: The Inauguration of Donald J. Trump 17:49 Jan 25 0 comments
Debating Syria Productively 16:21 Dec 30 0 comments
Fifteen Years of Occupation: Afghanistan Since the Invasion 15:38 Oct 25 0 comments
Turkey's Move into Syria: Challenging the Kurds, Overthrowing Rojava 15:38 Aug 30 1 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by KNK
El estado y el gobierno turcos lanzan una guerra total contra los kurd... 0 commentsRecent Articles about Mashriq / Arabia / Iraq Imperialism / War
Rojava: el Kurdistán autónomo en Siria Mar 29 17
Αλληλεγγύη σ ... Mar 17 17
Ενάντια στου ... Mar 15 17
The Turkish army is attacking Yezîdî Kurds and Rojava villages
mashriq / arabia / iraq | imperialism / war | news report Tuesday April 25, 2017 19:09 by KNK
Turkish warplanes bombed Şengal (Sinjar-Iraq/Kurdistan) and Dêrik (Karaçokê-Rojava/Kurdistan).
According to the latest information, 26 Turkish warplanes attacked Amûd and Geliyê Kersê of Şengal/Sinjar. The bombardment is still going on. It has been learned that prior to the aerial operation, communication networks had been completely cut in Dêrik and its surrounding areas.
Many civilian Kurds and Kurdish fighters were killed and wounded
|
Front page
(Bielorrusia) ¡Libertad inmediata a nuestro compañero Mikola Dziadok!
DAFın Referandum Üzerine Birinci Bildirisi:
Cajamarca, Tolima: consulta popular y disputa por el territorio
Statement on the Schmidt Case and Proposed Commission of Inquiry
Aodhan Ó Ríordáin: Playing The Big Man in America
Nós anarquistas saudamos o 8 de março: dia internacional de luta e resistência das mulheres!
IWD 2017: Celebrating a new revolution
Solidarité avec Théo et toutes les victimes des violences policières ! Non à la loi « Sécurité Publique » !
Solidaridad y Defensa de las Comunidades Frente al Avance del Paramilitarismo en el Cauca
A Conservative Threat Offers New Opportunities for Working Class Feminism
De las colectivizaciones al 15M: 80 años de lucha por la autogestión en España
False hope, broken promises: Obamas belligerent legacy
Primer encuentro feminista Solidaridad Federación Comunista Libertaria
Devrimci Anarşist Tutsak Umut Fırat Süvarioğulları Açlık Grevinin 39 Gününde
Italia - Ricostruire opposizione sociale organizzata dal basso. Costruire un progetto collettivo per lalternativa libertaria.
Recordando a César Roa, luchador de la caña
Prison Sentence to Managing Editor of Anarchist Meydan Newspaper in Turkey
Liberación de la Uma Kiwe, autonomía y territorio: una mirada libertaria para la comprensión de la lucha nasa
American Anarchist and Wobbly killed by Turkey while fighting ISIS in Rojava
Attaque fasciste sur la Croix Rousse et contre la librairie libertaire la Plume Noire
Mashriq / Arabia / Iraq | Imperialism / War | News Report | en
Wed 26 Apr, 01:54
Revolution will win in Kobanê! 15:41 Thu 09 Oct 0 comments
Its the 24th day of ISIS attacks on Kobanê. While peoples defending forces in all border villages are on human shield sentry for Kobanê against attacks, everyone, everywhere in the region we live, rised up not to let Kobanê fall. [Français] [Italiano]
Latest news from Kobanê 20:35 Sat 04 Oct 3 comments
The Turkish state that is preparing to interfere to avoid the ISIS danger, is at the same time neglecting the offensive made by ISIS supporters within its borders, showing its politics of hypocrisy. [Italiano]
Turkish anarchists in Syria to support Kurdish people 15:37 Sat 27 Sep 5 comments
Istanbul anarchists along other leftists, feminists, and 'Gezi park types' have managed to cross over into Syria and the northern town of Kobane which is currently threatened by ISIS. [italiano]
Palestine-Israel: The joint struggle confront the transfer efforts of the Israeli settler colonialis... 15:49 Sun 21 Sep 0 comments
Though Israel failed in its last open assault on the Gaza Strip, it still succeed in its transfer efforts. The drowning of a refugee ship with 450 mainly Gaza people reflect the partial success of Israel transfer efforts that for the never ended efforts since 1948. The siege on Gaza join the pressure on both Palestinians within the 1948 borders and that of the 1967. The big masses were driven out during the 1948 and 1967 wars, but efforts continued with all means possible. Some expelled by force some were moved within the border as pressure to "voluntary transfer". Within the 1967 borders, the Israeli efforts are targeted on the villages and Bedouins living in area C where the joint struggle to resist it is mainly focused in the South of Hebron Hills. And the joint struggle in Arkib, Dahamsh (1948 borders), and Bil'in, Ma'asara, Nabi Saleh, Ni'ilin, Qaddum, Sheikh Jarah (East Jerusalem) continue "as usual". [Italiano]
Palestine-Israel, History's wheels turn faster and scream as blood does not oil the axes enough* 23:23 Mon 26 Aug 0 comments
The turmoil in our region expresses the melting of world history as we knew it. It accelerates before it reaches its end as the axes of the old order cannot hold it any more. The Zionist settler colonialist bridgehead of the developed imperial countries in the cradle of human culture at the east of the Mediterranean Sea is being eroded by the resistance of the indigenous inhabitants who are recruiting supporters from all over the world. The cracks in neoliberal global capitalism, which seemed to have reached its ultimate victory just a few years ago when the end of history was declared, are pointing to the real end of the history of egoistic and alienated class society. In the day-to-day struggle here, it is still hard to discern the cracks in the structure of the system, but you can already smell it in the clouds of tear gas at the weekly demos and feel the ground tremor under your feet. [Italiano]
Palestine-Israel, Some activities the Anarchists Against the Wall initiative involved with lately 17:23 Tue 15 Feb 0 comments
There are four main areas of struggles the AAtW activists are involved with: Joint struggle with communities that invite us to join, like Bil'in and other struggles against the separation fence. Other joint struggles against occupation and settler colonialists like Nabi Salih. Joint struggles with wider coalitions like the Sheikh Jarrah coalition and South Hebron. The fourth is within Israel, like prison and jail solidarity, Al Araqeeb and Lod. It seems that our confrontational and direct-action mode of struggle is being adopted by more and more Israeli radicals.
Iraqi trade union leader on the current situation in Iraq 20:28 Wed 03 Oct 0 comments
Falah Alwan, president of the Federation of Workers Councils & Unions in Iraq was recently on a short visit to Lisbon to gather some support for the workers' resistance inside Iraq.
Israel: "Occupation 40" - first actions in Tel Aviv 16:48 Wed 06 Jun 1 comments
The 6 days of actions to commemorate the atrocities of the 40 years of Israeli occupation from the 1967 war started in Tel Aviv this afternoon, after an appetizer in the form of nightly hanging of placards during the last few weeks.
Italy: "Resistance, disobedience, solidarity" - an evening with an Israeli refusni 17:09 Tue 21 Nov 0 comments
On Monday 20th November 2006 at the Istituto Tecnico-Commerciale Battisti in Fano, eastern Italy, with Lior Volinytz, a 19-year-old Israeli refusnik and activist in the Anarchists Against the Wall initiative.
Israel, Direct action near the border of Gaza Strip 01:29 Sun 19 Nov 0 comments
It happened when the Zionist leftist peace now (who refused to join the previous Saturday more radical left demonstration against the massacre in Beit Hanun) had their demonstration and at Erez road block. 25 activists organized by the anarchists against the wall initiative traveled to the region bordering the Gaza strip. When the boring speeches started at the peace now not far away demonstration, we entered a compound of army tools of war - about 50 heavily armored soldiers carriers and 5 D9s (of the model that crashed to death Rachel Cury). We climbed on two of the carriers and placed around pictures, banners, and other materials representing massacred people. The soldiers on guard there tried to make us go away but we just ignored their commands. Police officers who came there just asked to see our ID cards, but surprisingly did noting more.more >>
In retaking Mosul YPG/J and the Guerrillas must be aware of the hidden agenda Aug 04 1 comments
This article is about retaking the city of Mosul that has been under control of Isis since 09/06/2014. At the moment the Iraqi government is in talk with KRG and US forces about making plan to liberate it. In my opinion this will be one of the bloodiest battle that could happen in Iraq since 2003 after the invasion. I believe there is a hidden agenda, when Isis is defeated, it will try to run away. The liberator forces may push them to withdraw towards Jazeea in Rojava. So it is necessary for YPG/J and the Guerrillas to change their tactic.
NATO against the Kurds: The battle for Azaz Feb 24 5 comments
NATO, represented by the Turkish State, for the last two days has been bombing the Kurdish militias of the YPG that had advanced to the north of Aleppo towards the cities of A'zaz and Such Rifaat. The bombings, which have killed at least 23 civilians, are concentrated around the military airbase of Menagh, conquered in 2013 by a coalition of rebels, including Al - Qaeda (Al- Nusra Front) and others that later would end up as the Islamic State. That is a key point to supply the rebellion, which serves the petro-theocracy and the interests of the USA and the EU. Ahmet Davutoğlu said that he has informed the vice-president of the USA Joe Biden about the bombings. Although Biden has not publicly approved Turkeys military intervention, he has neither condemned it nor taken any action to restrain the Turkish State, which would never act without the absolute certainty that the U.S. would end up supporting them. [Castellano] [Català] [Italiano]
Kobanes Second Phase: Resistance and Necessities Mar 04 3 comments
After 134 days of fierce resisting and defending. The women, men and their combatants with the support and solidarity from millions of people around the world had finally defeated the vicious attack from ISIS and liberated their town Kobane. This was not just a defeat for ISIS and its dream to establish an Islamic Kelifat. But it had also destroyed the ISISs ally the current Turkish governments dream to resurrect a Neu-othman empire.
Why is the world ignoring the revolutionary Kurds in Syria? Oct 12 0 comments
Amid the Syrian warzone a democratic experiment is being stamped into the ground by ISIS. That the wider world is unaware is a scandal. [Castellano] [Français] [Italiano]
A Revolution under Attack the Alternative in midst the War in Syria Oct 04 0 comments
The most recent pictures of thousands of refugees fleeing from heavy attacks of ISIS and making their way from Syria across the border to Turkey, come from the area of Kobani one of three cantons of the self- proclaimed Autonomy Region Rojava in Northern Syria.more >>
Victory to the Rojava Revolution! Oct 25 Anarkismo 0 comments
Leaflet distributed today at a rally and march in Melbourne in solidarity to the Kurdish struggle.
International Libertarian-Socialist Statement in Solidarity with the Kurdish Resistance Oct 19 2 comments
For some years now the Kurdish movement has been moving in the direction of libertarian ideas. While not an anarchist movement, this move is a sign that anarchist ideas of freedom and equality through solidarity, our ideas of horizontality and radical direct democracy and our radical critique against the State are not only valid and strong, but are also necessary for movements in order to break away from the authoritarian legacy within the left. It is our duty to express our solidarity with Rojava and the Kurdish movement, because they represent hope in this region and because they are the oppressed fighting the oppressors. Real struggles are never perfect but they carry diverse degrees of potential to being about a free society. Expressing our solidarity with the revolutionary movement in Rojava means we understand our role is to continue developing the core tenets of our ideas in order to inspire revolutions and revolutionaries all over the world. - Anarkismo.net Editorial Group [Italiano] [Ελληνικά] [Castellano] [Français]
In Shingal, Kobane and all Rojava, ISIS is Dehak and the people are Kawa Sep 26 DAF - Revolutionary Anarchist Action 0 comments
In Kurdistan, people are fighting against ISIS, the procreated violence given birth by capitalism and the states that start wars for their own benefits. ISIS, subcontractor of the states that pursue income strategies on the region, is attacking people while yelling islamic state! and holy war, jihad!. People are suffering from hunger and thirst, getting ill, getting injured; migrating ad dying. They are still fighting in that struggle for existence. People are fighting not for the schemes and strategies around meeting tables, not for income, but for their freedom.
What do we think about the current crisis of Iraq? Jun 24 KAF 0 comments
The Iraq crisis has been continued for decades while it has been under the power of Saddam Hussein or under the current democratic Regime since the invasion of 2003. There were no freedom, no social justice; no equality and also little opportunity for those who were independent from the political parties who were in power. In addition to existing brutality and discrimination against women and the ordinary people a very big gap was created between the rich and poor, making the poor even poorer and the rich richer. [Italiano]
6 days of protests to mark 40 years of occupation Jun 05 0 comments
For six days, June 5 to 10 - corresponding to the days of the 1967 War - a wide spectrum of events will take place, including exhibitions, demonstrations, theatre plays, academic conferences etc., in order to place a the occupation and the millions suffering under its yoke on the public agenda. June 9 and 10 had been declared as International Days of Protest Against the Israeli Occupation, and we will hold The main march and rally on Saturday, June 9.more >>
View Comments Titles Only
save preference
Comments (1 of 1)Jump To Comment: 1
Attacco aereo turco sui Curdi Yezîdî e sui villaggi in Rojava
25 aprile 2017 - by KNK
Gli aerei turchi hanno bombardato Şengal (Sinjar-Iraq/Kurdistan) and Dêrik (Karaçokê-Rojava/Kurdistan).
Secondo le ultime informazioni, 26 aerei turchi hanno bombardato Amûd e Geliyê Kersê nel Şengal/Sinjar. Il bombardamento è ancora in corso. Si è appreso che prima delle operazioni aeree, le comunicazioni erano state del tutto interrotte a Dêrik e nelle aree circostanti.
Molti civili e combattenti curdi risultano uccisi e feriti.
La scorsa notte, aerei turchi hanno bombardato Radio Dengê Roajva e ÇIRA-FM come pure i quartieri generali della YPG a Karaçokê nei pressi della città di Dêrik. In relazione all'attacco, il generale delle YPG ha rilasciato un comunicato in cui chiama il popolo del Rojava alla resistenza. Il comunicato delle YPG dice: Martedì 25 aprile, alle 2.00, aerei turchi hanno lanciato un attacco intensivo sul quartier generale delle YPG a Karaçokê nelle vicinanze di Dêrik. Il centro stampa, la radio ed il centro comunicazioni ed un certo numero di organismi militari sono dislocati a Karaçokê. In conseguenza di questo brutale attacco, diversi nostri combattenti hanno perso la vita mentre altri sono rimasti feriti. La loro identità verrà comunicata più in là.
Come YPG, prosegue il comunicato, ribadiamo che tali attacchi vigliacchi non mineranno la nostra volontà e la nostra determinazione per la libertà contro il terrorismo. Inoltre, facciamo appello al popolo del Rojava, in tutte le sue diversità, a sostenere le sue legittime forze di difesa, rafforzandole di fronte a questo attacco.
Il terrorismo dello Stato turco deve finire e le forze della coalizione non dovrebbero rimanere silenziose.
Il co-presidente del PYD ha dichiarato che tali attacchi sono finalizzati a dare supporto all'ISIS. A causa di ciò, ha aggiunto, le forze della coalizione dovrebbero chiarire la loro posizione. Ha inoltre dichiarato che Gi aerei turchi attaccano una società che sta combattendo contro il terrorismo. Le forze della coalizione non dovrebbero restare silenti di fronte a casi simili. Nessuno dovrebbe accettare questi attacchi.
La Turchia vuole neutralizzare l'Operazione Raqqa.
L'Assemblea Democratica Siriana (MSD) ha affermato in un suo comunicato che tale attacco serve solo a rafforzare la determinazione contro il terrorismo.
Il comunicato della MSD dice anche: mentre l'Operazione Raqqa è in corso e le nostre forze stanno guadagnando terreno contro l'ISIS, gli aerei turchi stanno bombardando i nostri quartier generali nelle zone di Karaçokê e Şenga. Questi attacchi mostrano come lo stato turco vuole neutralizzare l'operazione Raqqa allo scopo di dare respiro all'ISIS.
(traduzione a cura di Alternativa Libertaria/fdca - Ufficio Relazioni Internazionali)