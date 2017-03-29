user preferences

Mashriq / Arabia / Iraq

a4_web_def.jpg 26 Feb Esperienze di libertà

Imperialism / War

imageWestern Sahara: An Albatross on African Unions Conscience 00:28 Feb 27 0 comments

textHomecoming to Nostalgia: The Inauguration of Donald J. Trump 17:49 Jan 25 0 comments

textDebating Syria Productively 16:21 Dec 30 0 comments

textFifteen Years of Occupation: Afghanistan Since the Invasion 15:38 Oct 25 0 comments

textTurkey's Move into Syria: Challenging the Kurds, Overthrowing Rojava 15:38 Aug 30 1 comments

The Turkish army is attacking Yezîdî Kurds and Rojava villages

category mashriq / arabia / iraq | imperialism / war | news report author Tuesday April 25, 2017 19:09author by KNK Report this post to the editors

Turkish warplanes bombed Şengal (Sinjar-Iraq/Kurdistan) and Dêrik (Karaçokê-Rojava/Kurdistan).

According to the latest information, 26 Turkish warplanes attacked Amûd and Geliyê Kersê of Şengal/Sinjar. The bombardment is still going on. It has been learned that prior to the aerial operation, communication networks had been completely cut in Dêrik and its surrounding areas.

gal_14771.jpg

Many civilian Kurds and Kurdish fighters were killed and wounded

Last night, Turkish warplanes bombed Dengê Roajva Radio and ÇIRA-FM and also YPG headquarter in Karaçokê of Dêrik city. In relation to the attack, YPG general commander released a statement in which he called upon the Rojavian people to stand up for themselves. YPG statement declared; On Tuesday 25 April, at 02:00 oclock, Turkish warplanes launched an intensive air attack on YPG headquarter in Karaçokê in the vicinity of Dêrik. The press and publication centre, the radio, the communication centre and a number of military organisations are located in Karaçokê. As a result of this brutal attack, a number of our fighters lost their lives while some others got wounded. Their identity will be announced later.

As the YPG, the statement continued, we reiterate that such a coward attack will not affect our will and determination for freedom against terror. Also, we call upon the Rojavian people with all its diversities to align themselves with their legitimate defence forces, reinforcing them in the face of such offensive.

Turkish state terror must end and the coalition forces should not be silent.

PYDs co-president announced that such air attacks are carried out in order to provide support to the ISIS. Owing to this, he continued, the coalition forces should clarify their stance. He also added; They [Turkish warplanes] attack a society that is fighting against terrorism. The coalition forces should not remain silent against this. Nobody should accept this attack.
Turkey wants to neutralise Raqqa Operation

The Syrian Democratic Assembly (MSD) affirmed in a statement that such attack would only serve to strengthen their determination against terror.
The MSDs statement reads as follow: While the Raqqa operation is underway and our forces are gaining upper hand against the ISIS, Turkish warplanes are bombing our headquarters in Karaçokê and Şengal areas. These attacks show that the Turkish state wants to neutralise Raqqa Operation in order to give a breathing space to the ISIS.

italian translation
author by Alternativa Libertaria/FdCA - Ufficio Relazioni Internazionalipublication date Wed Apr 26, 2017 00:48Report this post to the editors

Attacco aereo turco sui Curdi Yezîdî e sui villaggi in Rojava
25 aprile 2017 - by KNK

Gli aerei turchi hanno bombardato Şengal (Sinjar-Iraq/Kurdistan) and Dêrik (Karaçokê-Rojava/Kurdistan).

Secondo le ultime informazioni, 26 aerei turchi hanno bombardato Amûd e Geliyê Kersê nel Şengal/Sinjar. Il bombardamento è ancora in corso. Si è appreso che prima delle operazioni aeree, le comunicazioni erano state del tutto interrotte a Dêrik e nelle aree circostanti.

Molti civili e combattenti curdi risultano uccisi e feriti.

La scorsa notte, aerei turchi hanno bombardato Radio Dengê Roajva e ÇIRA-FM come pure i quartieri generali della YPG a Karaçokê nei pressi della città di Dêrik. In relazione all'attacco, il generale delle YPG ha rilasciato un comunicato in cui chiama il popolo del Rojava alla resistenza. Il comunicato delle YPG dice: Martedì 25 aprile, alle 2.00, aerei turchi hanno lanciato un attacco intensivo sul quartier generale delle YPG a Karaçokê nelle vicinanze di Dêrik. Il centro stampa, la radio ed il centro comunicazioni ed un certo numero di organismi militari sono dislocati a Karaçokê. In conseguenza di questo brutale attacco, diversi nostri combattenti hanno perso la vita mentre altri sono rimasti feriti. La loro identità verrà comunicata più in là.

Come YPG, prosegue il comunicato, ribadiamo che tali attacchi vigliacchi non mineranno la nostra volontà e la nostra determinazione per la libertà contro il terrorismo. Inoltre, facciamo appello al popolo del Rojava, in tutte le sue diversità, a sostenere le sue legittime forze di difesa, rafforzandole di fronte a questo attacco.

Il terrorismo dello Stato turco deve finire e le forze della coalizione non dovrebbero rimanere silenziose.

Il co-presidente del PYD ha dichiarato che tali attacchi sono finalizzati a dare supporto all'ISIS. A causa di ciò, ha aggiunto, le forze della coalizione dovrebbero chiarire la loro posizione. Ha inoltre dichiarato che Gi aerei turchi attaccano una società che sta combattendo contro il terrorismo. Le forze della coalizione non dovrebbero restare silenti di fronte a casi simili. Nessuno dovrebbe accettare questi attacchi.
La Turchia vuole neutralizzare l'Operazione Raqqa.

L'Assemblea Democratica Siriana (MSD) ha affermato in un suo comunicato che tale attacco serve solo a rafforzare la determinazione contro il terrorismo.
Il comunicato della MSD dice anche: mentre l'Operazione Raqqa è in corso e le nostre forze stanno guadagnando terreno contro l'ISIS, gli aerei turchi stanno bombardando i nostri quartier generali nelle zone di Karaçokê e Şenga. Questi attacchi mostrano come lo stato turco vuole neutralizzare l'operazione Raqqa allo scopo di dare respiro all'ISIS.

(traduzione a cura di Alternativa Libertaria/fdca - Ufficio Relazioni Internazionali)

