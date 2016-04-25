End War: End Capitalism

Indonesia / Philippines / Australia | Imperialism / War | Press Release | en

For Peace by Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group

If we want peace, we must follow the example of the workers and worker-soldiers who ended WWI. We must build a working class movement which spans across frontiers and cuts the ground out from under the capitalist governments that have no solution for international problems but war. We must make a workers' revolution and overthrow capitalism. And only then will we be able to build a world of liberty, equality and solidarity  a world at peace.

MACG withdraws from Australians for Kurdistan by MACG

This statement was prepared for the public meeting on Beyond Kobanê  Behind the revolution in Rojava (Syrian Kurdistan), which was held at Victorian Trades Hall on Wednesday 3 December by Australians for Kurdistan. Most of it was read at the meeting, but due to time constraints, the latter part was curtailed. The parts in italics were not able to be read. There has been minor editing for publication.

Gallipoli Never Again by Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group

This morning, the Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group distributed the following Anzac Day statement at the 8 Hour Monument in Melbourne:

http://melbacg.wordpress.com/2014/04/25/gallipoli-never...gain/

Please feel free to distribute this further. As next year is the 100th anniversary, expect an unprecedented deluge of nationalist and militarist propaganda.

The ANZAC Myth by Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group

This morning, members of the Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group handed out an anti-militarist leaflet at the 8 Hour Monument in Melbourne.

End the ANZAC myth by MACG

Leaflet distribut today at a rally in central Melbourne. MACG together local IWW members hold a rally at the 8 Hour Monument.

Down with Militarism by Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group

Leaflet distributed today during the antimilitarist action on the occasion of the ANZAC Day, outside of the then (1915) Melbourne IWW headquarters, in corner of Little Burke and Russell Streets in central Melbourne.

ANZAC Day Action by Dmitri (MACG)

ANZAC Day Action 10:30 a.m. Sat 25 April

Statement on ANZAC Day by Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group

The Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group distributed a statement at an anti-militarist action in Melbourne on Anzac Day.

War is butchery by Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group

Leaflet distributed today at the antimiltarist action in Melbourne on Anzac Day.

Australia: End the patriotic myth by Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group

Leaflet distributed today (25/4/07) outside of the old IWW headquarters (during the WWI) in the centre of Melbourne by MACG members.