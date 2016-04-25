|
|
End War: End Capitalism
indonesia / philippines / australia | imperialism / war | press release Tuesday April 25, 2017 06:58 by Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group - Anarkismo macg1984 at yahoo dot com dot au PO Box 5108 Brunswick North 3056 Vic Australia
War is integral to imperialism. We can't end war without ending imperialism and we can't end imperialism without ending capitalism, because imperialism is not merely a policy, but the set of international relationships in capitalism for over 100 years now. We don't have to send young men and women overseas to kill brown people and we don't have to allow a US base at Pine Gap to guide both nuclear missiles and drones. To change direction, though, means eliminating the capitalist system that brings us these horrors. The working class needs to unite internationally and make a revolution to abolish it. We need to replace capitalism with the only possible alternative libertarian communism.
We are a loose network of anarchists located throughout Oceania, who aim to publish regular commentary on society and events from a libertarian communist or syndicalist perspective.
