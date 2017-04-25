|
user preferences
New Events
Brazil/Guyana/Suriname/FGuiana
no event posted in the last week
Upcoming Events
Brazil/Guyana/Suriname/FGuiana | Crime Prison and Punishment
No upcoming events.
The Militarization of Policing: Defending the Movements, Challenging the Police 22:20 Jan 13 0 comments
La Cárcel Es La Muerte Social 18:44 Oct 29 0 comments
Celda Colombia 22:09 Jun 10 0 comments
Cali: ¿Una guerra ajena? Ejecuciones y política estatal 05:27 Apr 01 0 comments
Belarus speaking tour in Britain 23:04 Feb 16 0 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by Campaña por la Libertard de Rafael Braga
¿Quién es Rafael Braga Vieira? 0 commentsRecent Articles about Brazil/Guyana/Suriname/FGuiana Crime Prison and Punishment
Nota de repudio a la condena de Rafael Braga a 11 años de prisión Apr 25 17
¿Quién es Rafael Braga Vieira? Apr 24 17
São Paulo: Fator PCC, desinformação e hipocrisia oficial Nov 15 12
Whos Rafael Braga Vieira?
brazil/guyana/suriname/fguiana | crime prison and punishment | appeal / petition Tuesday April 25, 2017 04:24 by Campaña por la Libertard de Rafael Braga - Campaña por la Libertard de Rafael Braga
Translation to English
Rafael Braga Vieira is a black and poor young man, who, until June of 2013, worked collecting material for recycling in downtown streets of Rio de Janeiro. He lived on the streets in order to save money on his way back home he didnt return home everyday in Vila Cruzeiro (North zone), where he lived with his parents, brothers and sisters. However, on June 20, Rafael Bragas routine changed.
Rafael Braga Vieira is a black and poor young man, who, until June of 2013, worked collecting material for recycling in downtown streets of Rio de Janeiro. He lived on the streets in order to save money on his way back home he didnt return home everyday in Vila Cruzeiro (North zone), where he lived with his parents, brothers and sisters. However, on June 20, Rafael Bragas routine changed.
|
Front page
(Bielorrusia) ¡Libertad inmediata a nuestro compañero Mikola Dziadok!
DAFın Referandum Üzerine Birinci Bildirisi:
Cajamarca, Tolima: consulta popular y disputa por el territorio
Statement on the Schmidt Case and Proposed Commission of Inquiry
Aodhan Ó Ríordáin: Playing The Big Man in America
Nós anarquistas saudamos o 8 de março: dia internacional de luta e resistência das mulheres!
IWD 2017: Celebrating a new revolution
Solidarité avec Théo et toutes les victimes des violences policières ! Non à la loi « Sécurité Publique » !
Solidaridad y Defensa de las Comunidades Frente al Avance del Paramilitarismo en el Cauca
A Conservative Threat Offers New Opportunities for Working Class Feminism
De las colectivizaciones al 15M: 80 años de lucha por la autogestión en España
False hope, broken promises: Obamas belligerent legacy
Primer encuentro feminista Solidaridad Federación Comunista Libertaria
Devrimci Anarşist Tutsak Umut Fırat Süvarioğulları Açlık Grevinin 39 Gününde
Italia - Ricostruire opposizione sociale organizzata dal basso. Costruire un progetto collettivo per lalternativa libertaria.
Recordando a César Roa, luchador de la caña
Prison Sentence to Managing Editor of Anarchist Meydan Newspaper in Turkey
Liberación de la Uma Kiwe, autonomía y territorio: una mirada libertaria para la comprensión de la lucha nasa
American Anarchist and Wobbly killed by Turkey while fighting ISIS in Rojava
Attaque fasciste sur la Croix Rousse et contre la librairie libertaire la Plume Noire
Brazil/Guyana/Suriname/FGuiana | Crime Prison and Punishment | en
Tue 25 Apr, 15:06
Sorry, no stories matched your search, maybe try again with different settings.
Sorry, no stories matched your search, maybe try again with different settings.
Sorry, no press releases matched your search, maybe try again with different settings.