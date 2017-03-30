|
Venezuela / Colombia | Community struggles
Cajamarca: environmental and territorial dispute in post-conflict Colombia
venezuela / colombia | community struggles | opinion / analysis Sunday April 23, 2017 04:48 by José Antonio Gutiérrez D.
On March 26th there was a popular referendum in the heart of Colombia, in the town of Cajamarca, in the department of Tolima, to decide whether the citizens agreed with gold mining in their territory or not. In this municipality the transnational corporation AngloGold Ashanti has been for years pushing for the exploitation of a gold mine they call La Colosa (Colossus), which is reputedly the largest gold mine in the Western Hemisphere. 98% of voters rejected mining in Cajamarca, mostly because of the fact that gold has no use other than producing profits and it is a most destructive activity against the environment. [Castellano]
|
Venezuela / Colombia | Community struggles
Sun 23 Apr, 10:12
On the National Strike and Wave of Popular Disobedience in Colombia Sep 11 1 comments
The Colombian anarchist Grupo Libertario Vía Libre wrote and published the following article in late August, in Spanish. This translation includes some contextual information (in brackets) for English-language readers who are not familiar with all the people and organizations mentioned. [Castellano]
