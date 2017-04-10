|
Southern Africa | Anti-fascism
|
Lucien van der Walt 2017 Statement on Michael Schmidt Affair
southern africa | anti-fascism | press release Wednesday April 12, 2017 00:52 by Lucien van der Walt - IATH / ITHA l.vanderwalt at ru dot co dot za
10 April 2017
On 11 February 2016, I issued an initial personal statement on the Michael Schmidt affair.[1] I completely rejected the irredeemable racist and right-wing statements attributed to Schmidt, which were mainly posted under false names online. They represent positions I have consistently opposed, for decades, to the best of my abilities. I noted problems with his explanation, centred on the claim that his posts and false personas were solely means for infiltrating the radical right for undercover research. I raised serious ethical problems with his actions, including his admitted role in repeatedly frustrating earlier investigations into his actions by myself and others. I also laid out my emotional turmoil over the affair, the gulf between the Schmidt I knew and trusted, a man active in left and black working class circles, and another Schmidt, increasingly exposed.
|
