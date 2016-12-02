user preferences

A Call From Anarchist Women / İstanbul

category greece / turkey / cyprus | gender | appeal / petition author Thursday February 16, 2017 02:25author by Anarchist Women - Anarchist Women

A Call From Anarchist Women / İstanbul

To all women comrades all around the world,

The next issue of our monthly newspaper Meydan is going to be prepeared by Anarchist Women, as for all March issues. In this issue we're going to focus different topics; violence against women, violence as a state policy, crisis of the state and capitalism...

In this issue, we are also planing to give place to our women comrades all around the world for solidarity messages about 8th March.
While we are resisting patriarchy, we're trying to organise women solidarity against all form of power (violence,capitalism, militarism etc...) for becoming free.

In this context, we're waiting to hear your (women comrades from anarchist organistaions and women organisations) message about the importance of women solidarity and 8th March, to publish them in our paper. As we will publish the solidarity messages of other women organistaions and women comrades from anarchist organisations, we will be appreciated to get yours.

You can contact with; anarsistkadinlar@gmail.com

Long live to women solidarity!

anarchist_women.jpg

To all women comrades all around the world,

The next issue of our monthly newspaper Meydan is going to be prepeared by Anarchist Women, as for all March issues. In this issue we're going to focus different topics; violence against women, violence as a state policy, crisis of the state and capitalism etc...

In this issue, we are also planing to give place to our women comrades all around the world for solidarity messages about 8th March.
While we, are resisting patriarchy, we're trying to organise women solidarity against all form of power(violence,capitalism, militarism etc...) for becoming free.

In this context, we're waiting to hear your(women comrades from anarchist organistaions and women organisations) message about the importance of women solidarity and 8th March, to publish them on our paper. As we will publish the solidarity messages of other women organistaions and women comrades from anarchist organisations, we will be appreciated to get yours.

We're hoping to have your replies 200-300 words max., on 22 February, Wednesday at latest, in order to share your words with our readers on March issue.

You can contact with; anarsistkadinlar@gmail.com

Long live to women solidarity!

https://www.facebook.com/anarsistkadinlariz/
http://meydangazetesi.org/

Related Link: https://www.facebook.com/anarsistkadinlariz/
