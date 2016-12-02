A Call From Anarchist Women / İstanbul

Greece / Turkey / Cyprus | Gender | en

State Is Rape by Anarchist Women

Here is the text of comrades from Anarchist Women organisation about the last situation in Turkey. We will share the news about the protests after the action today. [Türkçe] [Ελληνικά] [Italiano] [Castellano]

Call for messages from organised women to be published in Anarchist Newspaper Meydan by Anarchist Women

Dear Comrades,



The next issue of our monthly anarchist newspaper Meydan is going to be prepared by Anarchist Women only, as for all March issues. In this issue, we are going to focus on the systematic violence against women, on this violence becoming a state policy and we are going to talk about being a woman in war conditions that we are currently in.



The massacres in the North of Kurdistan has been steadily increasing especially since August, and these war conditions bring about many cases in which the women are used as tool for the war. As seen in many wars throughout history, women are forced to migrate from the lands that are looted by war in our geography. Women are faced with rapes, tortures, they are massacred and their slayed bodies exposed on the streets, "completely naked".

Every Woman is the Fight, Woman on the Fight! by Anarchist Women

Last year again the lives of women have been stolen by men. Violence

of man at home, oppression of the boss at work, abuse and rape on the

streets, on every single space the womens body have been scattered

OZGECAN ASLAN IS OUR REVOLT by ANARSİST KADİNLAR

Today was found the burned body of Özgecan who was raped and murdered in Mersin, Tarsus.

Today Özgecan, who was murdered by the driver of the minibus she took, became the revolt all round the region.

Greece: Protest against transphobia and homophobia by transy

A successful protest took place on 20 May 2010 in Athens, Greece outside the offices of transphobic and homophobic ESR organization (National Radiotelevision Council).