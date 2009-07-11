|
Recent articles by Justin Huggler
This author has not submitted any other articles.Recent Articles about Netherlands / Germany / Austria Migration / racism
The headscarf martyr: Islamophobic murder in German court sparks Egypt... Jul 11 09
German newspaper apologises for publishing false allegations of Cologne-style New Year sex assaults in Frankfurt
netherlands / germany / austria | migration / racism | non-anarchist press Wednesday February 15, 2017 19:51 by Justin Huggler - Telegraph
Germanys highest-selling newspaper has issued an apology for publishing false allegations of Cologne-style sex attacks in Frankurt during New Year celebrations.
The allegations are baseless and entirely without grounds, the Frankfurt police said in a statement on Tuesday. This is the conclusion of an intensive and exhaustive police investigation.
