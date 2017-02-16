|
Solidarity with Théo and every victim of police abuse! No to the Public Security law!
france / belgium / luxemburg | anti-fascism | press release Wednesday February 15, 2017 01:22 by Coordination des Groupes Anarchistes relationsexterieures at c-g-a dot org
The Coordination of Arnarchist Groups (CGA) affirms its solidarity with Théo, who was raped, beaten and insulted by four policemen on the second of last February. We also affirm our solidarity with people who has shown and keep showing their legitimate outrage against police in Aulnay and others municipalities of Seine-Saint-Denis. We denounce the use of violence by the police against protesters, in particular the warning shots using live rounds during the night from the 6th to the 7th of February, as well as all the arrests and the criminal convictions. This Saturday the 11th of February, demonstration against police violence and in solidarity with Théo were organized all over France. Thousands of protesters gathered in front of the Bobigny court where the repression was very severe. [Français] [Castellano]
Solidarity with Théo and every victim of police abuse!
Fascist attack in Croix Rousse (Lyon) and on the anarchist bookstore la Plume Noire
The resistance of our comrades prevented the fascists to enter the place, but couldnt avoid property damages: the destruction of all window panes and part of the metal blinds. Several people were slightly injured in this attack that lasted long minutes, mainly because of projectiles (stones, metallic tools, bottles) thrown by the fascists. When they arrived and when they left, the fascists chanted on est chez nous, la France aux Français (xenophobic slogans) and death to the Jews, as signs of rally and dispersion.
Let us unite to fight fascism!
This is no time for polemics but instead to unify the militant antifascist forces while acknowledging the change to be made in the organisation/management of society. [Français]
Fascists on the cultural level
On 24 March last at Vernouillet (Yvelines, north-central France), local activists from AL and other revolutionary and progressive organizations (NPA, Attac, Front de Gauche, Europe Écologie Les Verts, etc.) engaged in political action to counteract the organization of a fascist concert. [Français]
Fascist attack in Croix Rousse (Lyon) and on the anarchist bookstore la Plume Noire
The resistance of our comrades prevented the fascists to enter the place, but couldnt avoid property damages: the destruction of all window panes and part of the metal blinds. Several people were slightly injured in this attack that lasted long minutes, mainly because of projectiles (stones, metallic tools, bottles) thrown by the fascists. When they arrived and when they left, the fascists chanted on est chez nous, la France aux Français (xenophobic slogans) and death to the Jews, as signs of rally and dispersion.
Let us unite to fight fascism!
This is no time for polemics but instead to unify the militant antifascist forces while acknowledging the change to be made in the organisation/management of society. [Français]