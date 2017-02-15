Revolutionary Anarchist Prisoner Umut Fırat Süvarioğulları Ended His Hunger Strike With Victory

Greece / Turkey / Cyprus | Repression / prisoners | News Report | en

Greece: Squats raided and evicted by Dmitri (republishing)

The message the left wing government wants to transmit is that there is no space for solidarity and self-managed responses to the ordeal of the refugees, only the states charity and the confinement, marginalisation and selective deportation carried out by a government that follows to the letter the criminal immigration policies of the EE.

Police and State terror continues in Istanbul - the struggle is growing by Devrimci Anarsist Faaliyet

The State and police terror continues in Istanbul.

The police have attacked the people in Taksim Square and in Gezi Park. The resisters keep on fighting in Istanbul, our struggle goes on. [Italiano]

Turkish police forces arrest 60 anarchists in night raids by Doğa İsyanda

Wave of repression hits anarchists in Turkey following May Day demonstrations.



Yesterday night turkish state organized a night raid to various houses and anarchist social centres in a night raid in Istanbul. 60 people were arrested. It is yet uncertain if some of those people are anarchist or just related/friends of some anarchists.





Down with the Stalinists! Down with the Bureaucrats! by TPTG

About the 48-hour strike of 19-20/10 in Greece, the change of the police doctrine towards a "softer management" of demonstrations and the role of the stalinists in "self-policing" the protests

Police brutality in Athens by Dmitri

Photos and videos from the brutal police attack with tear gases etc against protesters in centre of Athens, 11 May 2011.

Greece: We are at WAR. Political arrests and state terrorism by contrainfo.espiv.net

One day before the memorial of the assassination of Alexandros Grigoropoulos on December 6th, the Greek democratic dictatorship decided to activate in a tragicomic way its repression mechanisms in order to prevent the upcoming uprising of the society. All the regimes servants are on the alert trying to manipulate the public opinion and terrorize the parts of the society that resist.

New provisions of the anti-terror law by contrainfo.espiv.net

All these changes, came in secrecy, with the media showing their role once more. Very few journalists talked for this and what they did was just to accuse the government for wrong handling of the case. It is not a law for the general benefit. It is an effort to protect the repressive arsenal of the state towards the internal enemy. The totalitarian democracy prepares itself against the social explosions.

Repression against Anti-Militarists in Turkey by İnitiative of Freedom For Anti-Militarist Prisoners / Turkey

On 6th of January 2010, in Ankara, the capital city of Turkey, a press release was arranged on Yuksel Street, for solidarity with conscience objector Enver Aydemir.

The Agile Police Force, waiting in the permitted explanation to finish, took the group into a chamber and asked everybody for their IDs. The police normally would not ask for ID in such a constitutional and unsevere and the citizen activist has no such obligation ask to inform the police before a press release.



Political refugee from Turkey in risk of deportation by ORA MIDEN

Political refugee from Turkey in risk of deportation

Thanks to solidarity mobilizations, Theodoros Iliopoulos is free at last! by solidarity is our weapon

The Greek government could not ignore anymore the massive movement formed in solidarity with innocent detainee Theodoros Iliopoulos and set him free at last!

