|
user preferences
Upcoming Events
Greece / Turkey / Cyprus | Repression / prisoners
No upcoming events.
Woman arrested in France for T-shirt critical of Israel 14:31 Mar 12 0 comments
Fascismo, para-criminalización una mirada hacia Feliciano Valencia 00:22 Sep 20 0 comments
Colombia es el segundo país donde se asesinaron más activistas ambientales en 2014 15:43 Apr 21 0 comments
[South Africa] End the de facto State of Emergency in Themelihle 19:58 Mar 31 0 comments
Fuerteventura vuelve a aparecer en un informe sobre brutalidad policial. 02:54 Jan 12 0 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet
Devrimci Anarşist Tutsak Umut Fırat Süvarioğulları... 0 comments
[Turchia] 39° giorno di sciopero della fame in carcere per il rivoluzi... 0 comments
Ο σύντροφος Umut Fir... 0 commentsRecent Articles about Greece / Turkey / Cyprus Repression / prisoners
Devrimci Anarşist Tutsak Umut Fırat Süvarioğulları... Feb 15 17
Αλληλεγγύη σ ... Jan 26 17
Occupying democracy Jan 25 17
Revolutionary Anarchist Prisoner Umut Fırat Süvarioğulları Ended His Hunger Strike With Victory
greece / turkey / cyprus | repression / prisoners | news report Wednesday February 15, 2017 01:02 by Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet - DAF
Revolutionary Anarchist prisoner and Anarchist Meydan Newspaper writer Umut Fırat Süvarioğulları has ended his hunger strike action that he started on December 11, 2016, against the conditions of State Of Emergency (SOE) he was exposed in Izmir Yenisakran T Type Prison number 4, where he was "transferred for exile", being forced with 20 people to stay in 14 person cells and sleep on torn beds with blood, against continued pshycological pressure, torture and unrecognition of his revolutionary anarchist political identity, on its 55. day.
Prison administration took a back step as a result of Umut Fırat's determined struggle and they changed his cell as per the demands of our comrade. Comrade Umut Fırat communicated through his family, that he ended his hunger strike when his demands were met and his health condition is fine.
Long Live Anarchist Solidarity!
|
Front page
Solidarité avec Théo et toutes les victimes des violences policières ! Non à la loi « Sécurité Publique » !
Solidaridad y Defensa de las Comunidades Frente al Avance del Paramilitarismo en el Cauca
A Conservative Threat Offers New Opportunities for Working Class Feminism
De las colectivizaciones al 15M: 80 años de lucha por la autogestión en España
False hope, broken promises: Obamas belligerent legacy
Primer encuentro feminista Solidaridad Federación Comunista Libertaria
Devrimci Anarşist Tutsak Umut Fırat Süvarioğulları Açlık Grevinin 39 Gününde
Italia - Ricostruire opposizione sociale organizzata dal basso. Costruire un progetto collettivo per lalternativa libertaria.
Recordando a César Roa, luchador de la caña
Prison Sentence to Managing Editor of Anarchist Meydan Newspaper in Turkey
Liberación de la Uma Kiwe, autonomía y territorio: una mirada libertaria para la comprensión de la lucha nasa
American Anarchist and Wobbly killed by Turkey while fighting ISIS in Rojava
Attaque fasciste sur la Croix Rousse et contre la librairie libertaire la Plume Noire
Red November, Black November An Anarchist Response to the Election
1986-2016: 30° anniversario di Alternativa Libertaria/fdca
El feminismo es cuestión de vida o muerte
International Campaign for the Freedom of Rafael Braga/Campaña Internacional por la Libertad de Rafael Braga
¡Contra el machismo dominante Anarquismo Militante!
Greece / Turkey / Cyprus | Repression / prisoners | News Report | en
Thu 16 Feb, 04:23
Greece: Squats raided and evicted 20:30 Wed 27 Jul 0 comments
The message the left wing government wants to transmit is that there is no space for solidarity and self-managed responses to the ordeal of the refugees, only the states charity and the confinement, marginalisation and selective deportation carried out by a government that follows to the letter the criminal immigration policies of the EE.
Police and State terror continues in Istanbul - the struggle is growing 16:30 Tue 11 Jun 0 comments
The State and police terror continues in Istanbul.
Turkish police forces arrest 60 anarchists in night raids 20:48 Tue 15 May 0 comments
Wave of repression hits anarchists in Turkey following May Day demonstrations.
Down with the Stalinists! Down with the Bureaucrats! 18:55 Mon 24 Oct 0 comments
About the 48-hour strike of 19-20/10 in Greece, the change of the police doctrine towards a "softer management" of demonstrations and the role of the stalinists in "self-policing" the protests
Police brutality in Athens 05:46 Thu 12 May 3 comments
Photos and videos from the brutal police attack with tear gases etc against protesters in centre of Athens, 11 May 2011.
Greece: We are at WAR. Political arrests and state terrorism 04:28 Mon 06 Dec 0 comments
One day before the memorial of the assassination of Alexandros Grigoropoulos on December 6th, the Greek democratic dictatorship decided to activate in a tragicomic way its repression mechanisms in order to prevent the upcoming uprising of the society. All the regimes servants are on the alert trying to manipulate the public opinion and terrorize the parts of the society that resist.
New provisions of the anti-terror law 17:28 Tue 30 Nov 0 comments
All these changes, came in secrecy, with the media showing their role once more. Very few journalists talked for this and what they did was just to accuse the government for wrong handling of the case. It is not a law for the general benefit. It is an effort to protect the repressive arsenal of the state towards the internal enemy. The totalitarian democracy prepares itself against the social explosions.
Repression against Anti-Militarists in Turkey 19:28 Thu 14 Jan 0 comments
On 6th of January 2010, in Ankara, the capital city of Turkey, a press release was arranged on Yuksel Street, for solidarity with conscience objector Enver Aydemir.
Political refugee from Turkey in risk of deportation 03:00 Fri 25 Dec 0 comments
Political refugee from Turkey in risk of deportation
Thanks to solidarity mobilizations, Theodoros Iliopoulos is free at last! 21:51 Thu 27 Aug 0 comments
The Greek government could not ignore anymore the massive movement formed in solidarity with innocent detainee Theodoros Iliopoulos and set him free at last!
Occupying democracy Jan 25 0 comments
The replacement of democratically elected HDP/DBP mayors and local municipality workers by AKP appointees is a grave threat to democracy in Turkish Kurdistan and the larger region.
Mass murder in Ankara - the finger points at the Turkish state Oct 13 1 comments
Graffiti has appeared at the site of the bomb explosion in Ankara yesterday that reads "It was not terror that killed us, it was the state." This is reflecting the widespread belief that the true origins of the bombing that killed around 100 people at the pro Kurdish peace demonstration are to be found in Erdogan's AKP party desperate attempt to intensify conflict in the hope of polarizing the electorate ahead of Novembers elections. The same process in other words that those killed yesterday were demonstrating against.
The lost honor of Marie Fee Meyer Feb 06 0 comments
In Bölls universe, catharsis comes even by the distorted way of vigilantism. In real life, we watch every day the rapid fascist conversion of society, the nightmarish police-judicial fortification, the States arbitrariness (which are able to conveniently confess that they adduced and beat someone because he looks like someone else, as was the case recently with Dimosthenis Papadatos-Anagnostopoulos, member of the parliamentary party Syriza) and the medias brinkmanship in the conductors part that step over anyone without punishment.
Nothing will ever be the same Jan 01 0 comments
On 6 December, at nine in the evening, a man of the special police force stopped, took aim and shot dead a fifteen-year old kid in the neighbourhood of Exarchia, Athens. This murder is not a singular event of police violence. The morning of the same day, immigrants waiting to apply for asylum at the police station of Petrou Ralli avenue were attacked by riot police.
[Turkey] Revolutionary Anarchist Prisoner Umut Fırat Süvarioğulları is on the 39 day ... Jan 19 0 comments
Yesterday, at a time when the tears have not dried and the rage is not settled yet for the cities burned down to rubble with tanks and bombing, hundreds of people killed, thousands of old, young, child, women and men wounded and unhoused; the images of the perpetrators taking medals are alive in our memories; when the tanks and planes which burned down the cities and killed the people targeted Ankara and Istanbul on July 15, yesterdays heros were declared traitors overnight. Thousands of people were stuffed into prisons, tens of thousands lost their jobs. [Türkçe] [Ελληνικά] [Italiano]
Greece: Repression against squats Aug 01 0 comments
As Anarchist Political Organization, having organized the Anarchist Meeting for Struggle against Borders, War and Modern Totalitarianism and for Solidarity with refugees and immigrants during the No Border Camp, we express our solidarity to the squatted spaces who were hit by the state repression. To our comrades, refugees and immigrants who supported the mobilizations, beforehand and during, with their presence and activity, turning them into a target of the repressive authorities, for what they stand for as a part of the world of Struggle.
Call for transnational solidarity Jul 28 0 comments
The far-right bastards of syriza go smoothly hand in hand with ND (nea dimokratia, right-wing party in power before syrizas election), anthimos (the metropolit, churchs highest officer in Thessaloniki) and all the rest pile of shit, consisting the long arm of repression. With a non-seen before operation of revenge against no border camp, they attack in the crack of dawn on families of refugees in their own homes and on the solidaries.
Athens Indymedia has been shut down Apr 14 0 comments
Athens Indymedia has been shut down Repression in Greece ensues
Statement by the 93 arrested at Villa Amalias from inside the police HQ Jan 10 1 of Anarkismo Editorial Group 1 comments
We will do it again, as many times as it takes: statement by the 93 arrested from inside the police HQmore >>