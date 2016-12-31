|
Greece / Turkey / Cyprus | Imperialism / War
Debating Syria Productively
Fifteen Years of Occupation: Afghanistan Since the Invasion
Turkey's Move into Syria: Challenging the Kurds, Overthrowing Rojava
Hillary Clinton es responsable, en parte, del asesinato de Berta Cáceres: expertos
El estado y el gobierno turcos lanzan una guerra total contra los kurdos
Ελληνική εξω ... Dec 31 16
Ανακοίνωση γ ... Nov 14 16
Παρέμβαση στ ... Nov 08 16
Homecoming to Nostalgia: The Inauguration of Donald J. Trump
greece / turkey / cyprus | imperialism / war | non-anarchist press Wednesday January 25, 2017 17:49 by Cyrus Bina - The Bullet
In a time of universal deceit,
When the entire arsenal of impulsive and aggressive foreign policy is deployed in absolute desperation and without accomplishment by a declining power unaware of its imminent demise, first it resorts to self-aggrandizement and spectacle, and then suddenly and viciously turns on itself through self-flagellation and serious self-mutilation. This is a classic pretext that trumps the assorted reasons for the demise of Hillary Clinton and thus the bafflement of the U.S. political establishment and its coattail in the established media. This should concisely spell out the meteoric rise of Donald Trump, his populism, and his success in leasing the plush real estate at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. To be sure, We make America great again is the alter ego of America's demise since the collapse of the Pax Americana (1945-1979). Recognition of this very transformation is in itself a radical act.
Turkey-FSA Take Jarablus From IS Without Fight 03:30 Thu 25 Aug 1 comments
Turkish troops and so-called 'moderate Islamist' Free Syrian Army (FSA) militants have entered Jarablus town centre and taken over all government buildings from Islamic State. Reports say almost no clashes took place between the two sides as IS militants had evacuated the city days before. Footage from FSA militants also shows that there is no civilian presence left in the city in Syria's north.
YPG: We have no connection to the Ankara bombing. Turkey prepares the ground to attack Rojava 06:57 Fri 19 Feb 2 comments
The General Command of the People's Defence Units (YPG) has released a statement in response to Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu who blamed the YPG for yesterday's attack in the heart of Turkish capital Ankara which left 28 people dead and 64 others wounded.
People in Diyarbakir protest Merkel visit in Turkey 21:34 Tue 09 Feb 0 comments
Today (8.2.2016) a group has gathered in the Sümerpark area in the city of Diyarbakir in order to protest the German chancellor Mrs. Angela Merkel who is visiting Turkey. The protestors criticized Merkel for her double faced policy on the refugee crisis and particularly the deal of the EU with Turkey.
We know those responsible for the Ankara bombing 20:04 Wed 14 Oct 0 comments
They painted our red and black flags and banners with blood and flesh of our comrades. Those responsible for the massacre are out there. We know them from Haymarket, Bloody Sunday, Mayday 1977 Istanbul Massacre, Reyhanli, Gezi Uprising, Roboski Massacre, Diyarbakir Dungeons and Suruç. We know them from the daily exploitation of a thousand year. They stand before us merciless, smirking.
Our Sadness Will Be Our Anger, Kobanê Will Reconstructure 00:33 Wed 22 Jul 0 comments
Yesterday, nearly three hundred people set off from different cities, with the call of Federation of Socialist Youth Associations; in order to rebuilt Kobanê, which was tried to be looted by the ISIS. Today, arriving Suruç (Pîrsus), just before leaving for Kobane, these young people made a press release in front of the Amara Culture Center in Suruç (Pîrsus). At the end of the press release, a bomb exploding in the middle of the crowd, silenced many hearts which had been beating with the hope of reconstruction.
Devrimci Anarsist Faaliyet's on the Turkish State's Massacre in Sirnak 23:50 Sat 31 Dec 0 comments
There were no cold barrel behind them, it was not an avalanche that would fall from the mountains. They were running away from the fear of imprisonment, from genderme who has just stopped them, that was not snow that would pour down from the sky, it was bombs of F16s. There were no time to reach a ridge for shelter, F16s were much more faster then them and they sheltered behind the first rocks that they saw
Declaration for the Turkish state's massacre in Kurdistan 19:07 Sat 31 Dec 0 comments
35 people were murdered (whose ages between 16-18) with the bombings of turkish state.
4 year sentence given to Tarhan 09:10 Sat 05 Nov 0 comments
Conscientous/Total Objector Mehmet Tarhans Demands Granted. Tarhan ended hunger strike on day 34 (in 3 Noevmber 2005).
On the explosions in London 07:10 Thu 21 Jul 0 comments
Statement of Federation of Anarchists of Greece (OAE) on the terrorist attacks in London, agreed in its 8th General Assemply.
Tarhan hunger strike ended 11:07 Thu 23 Jun 0 comments
Erdogan policies have played a major role in the Region Jul 14 0 comments
This article covers the policy of Erdogan and his political party (AKP) in Turkey, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Rojava and Iraqi Kurdistan. The article shows the reasons as to why Erdogan supports Isis, the reason for invading Mosul and why Kobane has been chosen to be invaded but not Jazeera? The article also states the success of Erdogan polices during the war in the region since 2013 and predicting his peace policy in the future can be on the expenses of Rojava's Cantons.
The Massacre of Kurds in Sirnak: Turkish State Terror in Action Jan 03 1 comments
This unjustifiable carnage has again exposed the true face of state terrorism in Turkey. This slaughter exposes the hypocrisy of Erdogan, whose regime has its hands soaked in Kurdish blood while he speaks cynically of human rights in other countries. But it also highlights the hypocrisy of an "international community" that is shocked by the repression in Syria, while it assists the silent slaughter of the Kurdish people. The Kurdish people are now mobilized to define their political project of liberation and to resist the four States which occupy them and oppress them (Syria, Turkey, Iran and Iraq). The slightest sense of decency and humanity should impel us to show solidarity with them. [Castellano] [Français] [العربية]
Letter From anarchist prisoner Feb 12 0 comments
The guards have brought your letters when I was in the open-air-area. The guard gave the letters which are full of love and comrades salutes. There are so many letters that our eyes hurt when reading them all. he said jokingly. I said, I am a political prisoner, it seems like you will get tired of the letters I receive.
The Kurdish Question Dec 13 3 comments
This study of recent anti-imperialist resistance in Kurdistan, looking back to the anarchist resistance in the Ottoman heartland in the period before the formation of the Turkish state, consists of extracts kindly proof-read in part by Will Firth from the forthcoming book by Schmidt & van der Walt, Global Fire: 150 Fighting Years of International Anarchism & Syndicalism, Counter-power Vol.2, AK Press, USA, scheduled for release in about 2011.
The national army and the exemption papers Jan 22 0 comments
The initial title of this statement was For the national army and exemption papers (I5) from itmore >>
OADE on nationalist parades May 18 OADE - Greece 0 comments
Leaflet distributed by OADE this 25th of March against the nationalistic ghosts of the Great Greece