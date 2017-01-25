user preferences

International | History of anarchism

No upcoming events.

January 2017 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online

category international | history of anarchism | other libertarian press author Tuesday January 24, 2017 17:24author by KSL - Kate Sharpley LIbrary

KSL: Bulletin of the Kate Sharpley Library No. 89, January 2017 has just been posted on our site. The PDF is up at: http://www.katesharpleylibrary.net/2v6z08

Contents:
Alexander Berkmans Prison Memoirs annotated: an interview with Jessica Moran and Barry Pateman
Friends and Neighbours: The Labadie Collection, Federico Arcos and Miguel Garcia
Friends and Neighbours: Freedom Press
Library News (January 2017)
The Albert Memorial: The Anarchist Life and Times of Albert Meltzer (2016 edition) [Book review] by Richard Warren
Homuncula by John Henri Nolette [Book review] by Barry Pateman
Making Sense of Anarchism: Errico Malatestas experiments with revolution 1889-1900 by Davide Turcato [Book review]

