October 2016 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 02:55 Nov 18 0 comments
May 2016 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 02:10 May 29 0 comments
March 2016 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 03:23 Mar 01 0 comments
October 2015 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 01:46 Nov 02 0 comments
July 2015 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online 16:09 Jul 15 0 commentsmore >>
January 2017 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online
international | history of anarchism | other libertarian press Tuesday January 24, 2017 17:24 by KSL - Kate Sharpley LIbrary
KSL: Bulletin of the Kate Sharpley Library No. 89, January 2017 has just been posted on our site. The PDF is up at: http://www.katesharpleylibrary.net/2v6z08
Contents:
KSL: Bulletin of the Kate Sharpley Library No. 80, October 2014 has just been posted on our site.
KSL: Bulletin of the Kate Sharpley Library No. 76, October 2013 has just been posted on the site.
International conference for bicentennial of Mikhail Bakunin 20:20 Fri 08 Mar 0 comments
On May 30, 2014 we will be celebrating 200 years of Mikhail Bakunin (1814 1876), a famous activist of the Russian and international revolutionary movement, a social thinker and one of the founders of the international anarchist movement. [Français] [Русский]
"Revolution", by Carlo Cafiero 03:27 Fri 03 Aug 2 comments
Black Cat Press is pleased to announce the publication of "Revolution" by Carlo Cafiero for the first time ever in English (indeed nor has it ever been published as a complete volume in the original Italian!). The book brings what is certainly Cafiero's most complete, original work to English-speaking audiences for the first time. It is also an extremely important work in that it is one of the earliest attempts at compiling a complete theoretical view of the revolutionary ideal of anarchist communism. [Italiano] [Nederlands]
Anarchism and Syndicalism in the Colonial and Postcolonial World, 1870-1940 13:30 Sat 15 Jan 0 comments
Narratives of anarchist and syndicalist history during the era of the first globalization and imperialism (1870-1930) have overwhelmingly been constructed around a Western European tradition centered on discrete national cases. This parochial perspective typically ignores transnational connections and the contemporaneous existence of large and influential libertarian movements in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and Eastern Europe. Yet anarchism and syndicalism, from their very inception at the First International, were conceived and developed as international movements. By focusing on the neglected cases of the colonial and postcolonial world, this volume underscores the worldwide dimension of these movements and their centrality in anti-colonial and anti-imperialist struggles. Drawing on in-depth historical analyses of the ideology, structure, and praxis of anarchism/syndicalism, it also provides fresh perspectives and lessons for those interested in understanding their resurgence today.
Nestor Makhno Archive - update 19:29 Wed 07 Apr 0 comments
The Nestor Makhno Archive has now been updated, with the addition of over 70 new documents in Arabic, Bulgarian, Croatian, Czech, English, French, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Macedonian, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.more >>
James Guillaume (1844-1916) & the birth of syndicalism, anarchist communism May 29 2 comments
From Mother Earth volume 12, number 1, March 1917: OBITUARY : James Guillaume (1844-1916
Bridges between anarchism and democratic confederalism 2 Apr 04 0 comments
Introduction to this particular issue, April 2nd Bruno Lima Rocha
The Life of Bakunin: anti-imperialism, anti-capitalism, anti-statism May 31 0 comments
We do not see Bakunin as a god who never made mistakes. Of course he was not perfect. was a man, but a man who gave his all for the struggle of the oppressed, a revolutionary hero who deserves our admiration and respect. From Bakunin, we can learn much about revolutionary activism. We can learn even more about the ideas needed to win the age-old fight between exploiter and exploited, between worker and peasant, on the one hand, and boss and ruler on the other. The greatest honor we can do his memory is to fight today and always for human freedom and workers liberation.
Anarchisms historical role: a global view Sep 28 0 comments
This article, excerpted from a talk by Lucien van der Walt, co-author of Black Flame: the revolutionary class politics of anarchism and syndicalism, covers key elements of anarchist and syndicalist history, including its role in Asia, Africa and Latin America, its impact on unions and anti-colonial struggles, and its historical centrality.
The International Anarchist Congress, Amsterdam 1907 Aug 17 0 comments
Maurizio Antonioli (ed.), The International Anarchist Congress, Amsterdam 1907 (Black Cat Press)
