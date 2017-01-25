January 2017 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online

International | History of anarchism | en

October 2014 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online by KSL

KSL: Bulletin of the Kate Sharpley Library No. 80, October 2014 has just been posted on our site.

You can get to the contents here http://www.katesharpleylibrary.net/fn30cz or read the full pdf here http://www.katesharpleylibrary.net/m6406g

October 2013 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online by Kate Sharpley Library

KSL: Bulletin of the Kate Sharpley Library No. 76, October 2013 has just been posted on the site.

International conference for bicentennial of Mikhail Bakunin by Organizing committee of Pryamukhino Readings 2014

On May 30, 2014 we will be celebrating 200 years of Mikhail Bakunin (1814  1876), a famous activist of the Russian and international revolutionary movement, a social thinker and one of the founders of the international anarchist movement. [Français] [Русский]

February 2013 Kate Sharpley Library Bulletin online by KSL

KSL: Bulletin of the Kate Sharpley Library No. 73, February 2013 has just been posted on the site. You can get to the contents here http://www.katesharpleylibrary.net/qrfkm1 or read the full pdf here: http://www.katesharpleylibrary.net/g4f5zm.

"Revolution", by Carlo Cafiero by Black Cat Press

Black Cat Press is pleased to announce the publication of "Revolution" by Carlo Cafiero for the first time ever in English (indeed nor has it ever been published as a complete volume in the original Italian!). The book brings what is certainly Cafiero's most complete, original work to English-speaking audiences for the first time. It is also an extremely important work in that it is one of the earliest attempts at compiling a complete theoretical view of the revolutionary ideal of anarchist communism. [Italiano] [Nederlands]

A visit to the Kate Sharpley Library (2012) by KSL

Ive just come back from visiting the Kate Sharpley Library in California. Things have changed from the days when I could get there on the bus and we were buying our first filing cabinet. Lots of filing cabinets now, as well as boxes like the Left Bank Books archive. Its good to look at the non-fiction shelves, seeing old friends and new acquisitions.

July 2012 Kate Sharpley Library bulletin (double issue) now online by Kate Sharpley LIbrary

KSL: Bulletin of the Kate Sharpley Library No. 70-71, July 2012 [Double issue] has just been posted on the site. You can get to the contents or read the full pdf too.

October 2011 Kate Sharpley Library bulletin online by Kate Sharpley Library

KSL: Bulletin of the Kate Sharpley Library No. 68, October 2011 has just been posted on the site.

Anarchism and Syndicalism in the Colonial and Postcolonial World, 1870-1940 by Steven Hirsch and Lucien van der Walt

Narratives of anarchist and syndicalist history during the era of the first globalization and imperialism (1870-1930) have overwhelmingly been constructed around a Western European tradition centered on discrete national cases. This parochial perspective typically ignores transnational connections and the contemporaneous existence of large and influential libertarian movements in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and Eastern Europe. Yet anarchism and syndicalism, from their very inception at the First International, were conceived and developed as international movements. By focusing on the neglected cases of the colonial and postcolonial world, this volume underscores the worldwide dimension of these movements and their centrality in anti-colonial and anti-imperialist struggles. Drawing on in-depth historical analyses of the ideology, structure, and praxis of anarchism/syndicalism, it also provides fresh perspectives and lessons for those interested in understanding their resurgence today.

Nestor Makhno Archive - update by Nestor McNab

The Nestor Makhno Archive has now been updated, with the addition of over 70 new documents in Arabic, Bulgarian, Croatian, Czech, English, French, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Macedonian, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.