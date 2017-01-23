About the threat to deport Mohamed A.

Greece / Turkey / Cyprus | Migration / racism | Press Release | en

Appeal for financial support by Libertarian Syndicalist Union (ESE Athens)

Libertarian Syndicalist Union (ESE Athens) supports and joins in solidarity movements for the Syrian refugees (victims of war) which live in Greece. Apart from their fair request for direct provision of asylum and travel documents, these people have huge needs in terms of accommodation, food, health care, etc. Hundreds of Syrian refugees reside in hotels (as a stopgap solution), not in good conditions , being under the responsibility of the Greek government and Athens' mayor. We can also report that food supplies for the above refugees are οbtained from charities and solidarity movements.

The Greek State murders... by Anarchosyndicalist Initiative Rocinante

The mass murder of infants and women by the Greek state outside the island Farmakonisi is not an individual incident and absolutely not a tragedy, since ignorance is required for a tragedy to happen. It is one more result of the conscious murderous policy of Greece concerning the borders. Favored and motivated by the European Union policy of Fortress Europe, Dublin II Treaty, the formation of FRONTEX, Greece has installed a murderous mechanism in land and sea, whose stated target is in the best case the torture and in the worst the death of immigrants travelling towards Europe.

Critical moments for the 300 hunger strikers by contrainfo

Critical moments for the 300 migrants hunger strikers in Athens and Thessaloniki on their 38th day of hunger strike. 100 of them are already hospitalized while the government waits for the first deaths. Tomorrow a demonstration is called by people in solidarity in Athens while many solidarity actions, state building occupations, TV and radio stations interventions and demonstrations are taking place nationwide.

The 300 hunger strikers in Greece are in need of YOUR support! by ESE (ΕΣΕ)

I want to be treated as a human being  like the Greeks. When we will get papers, I will not anymore be afraid of police and I can work legally with an insurance. But most of the time I think now: what will happen if the government does not give an answer? (Arqal, hunger striker in Athens)

Call for a Common Day of Action by Ελευθεριακή Συνδικαλιστική Ένωση(ESE)

300 HUNGER STRIKERS: Call for a Common Day of Action We call for a common day of action on the 10th of February, a day where actions of solidarity will take place in all over Greece.

On Khalid Mahmood's death in Cyprus by Anarchist Union

On Sunday 31st January 54 year old Khalid Mahmood was killed when the Immigration police invaded the house where he lived with three others. Khalid, an immigrant without papers from Pakistan, fell from the first floor when he tried to get away from the police trying to arrest him. He was seriously hurt and the next day in the hospital he died.

On the Greek Government's new Immigration Bill by Dmitri

This is a text by Clandestina network on the pitfalls of the hotly debated citizenship and election rights immigration bill introduced by the Greek government. [Italiano]

Occupation in Town Hall of Nikaia by assembly of the occupied town hall of nikaia

Town hall of Nikaia, Athens is occupied after demo for the police killing of Mohammad Atif Kamran; statement by the occupations assembly.

Lesvos NoBordes Camp: by Dmitri

The NoBorders Camp is taking place at Lesvos on August 25-31.

Chania Migrants on Hunger Strike by Forum of Immigrants of Crete

On Tuesday, November 11, 2008, 15 immigrants from North African Countries (Algeria, Morocco etc.), active members of the Forum of Immigrants of Crete, began a hunger strike. The hunger strikers are all residents of Chania and they demand residence permits, which will allow them to continue living in Greece legally.