Racism: the achilles heel of middle class liberalism 03:50 Jan 15 0 comments
Empujarlos al mar 16:20 May 05 0 comments
Nonviolence as Compliance 12:47 Apr 29 0 comments
Fortress Europe and a Mediterranean Cemetery for Migrants 12:53 Apr 22 0 comments
France : Non nous nirons pas manifester dimanche et nous tenions à expliquer pourquoi 17:34 Jan 12 0 commentsmore >>
About the threat to deport Mohamed A.
greece / turkey / cyprus | migration / racism | press release Monday January 23, 2017 17:42 by Musaferat
Since October 2016, Mohamed A. has been in administrative arrestment in the police headquarters of Lesvos as a prospective deportee, as his requests to be granted political asylum have been rejected. He has been on hunger strike since 13/12/2016, demanding that his deportation be cancelled, and that he is granted political asylum.
Greece / Turkey / Cyprus | Migration / racism | Press Release | en
Tue 24 Jan, 00:53
