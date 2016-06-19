|
Debating Syria Productively
Fifteen Years of Occupation: Afghanistan Since the Invasion
Turkey's Move into Syria: Challenging the Kurds, Overthrowing Rojava
Hillary Clinton es responsable, en parte, del asesinato de Berta Cáceres: expertos
El estado y el gobierno turcos lanzan una guerra total contra los kurdos
False hope, broken promises: Obamas belligerent legacy
north america / mexico | imperialism / war | opinion / analysis Friday January 20, 2017 02:33 by Jakob Reimann - ROAR
When Obama received the Nobel Prize in 2009, the committee acknowledged his commitment to peace. He has since bombed eight countries.
Gigantic hopes were pinned on Barack Obama when he moved into the White House in 2009. Not just in the US, but across the globe people were simply fed up with eight unspeakable years of George W. Bush with his nepotism, his belligerence and, yes, his sheer stupidity. The world was sick and tired of the Cowboy from Texas.
DIALOGUE AND NEGOTIATIONS
In 2009, Obama received the Nobel Peace Prize not for any concrete action but rather for his effusive optimism and, eventually, for his Yes We Can campaign. The Nobel committee acknowledged Obamas commitment to peace and admired his diplomacy-focused aspirations: Dialogue and negotiations are preferred as instruments for resolving even the most difficult international conflicts.
Funeral Procession against state violence in Providence Rhode Island 01:39 Sun 11 Jan 0 comments
Report on Florida anti-war meetings featuring veterans of the invasion of Iraq 02:53 Thu 24 Apr 0 comments
While in Florida, I attended a local 'Winter Soldier' hearing. These are public meetings where United States ex-soldiers of the Iraq testify against the war.
Quebec city: anti-militarist demonstration 04:16 Mon 31 Mar 0 comments
About 300 anti-militarists took the streets Friday, March 28 in Quebec city. In a rare showing of unity, the main anti-capitalists groups of the city marched together, along with delegations from other cities, such as Montreal and Sherbrooke. The marchers commemorated the 90th anniversary of the riots against conscription and took the occasion to again express their opposition to the war in Afghanistan.
Quebec-city: Call for an anti-militarist demonstration 03:50 Mon 25 Feb 0 comments
Resistance to war, past and present
Québec : Campagne contre le recrutement militaire 21:00 Wed 13 Feb 0 comments
La campagne contre le recrutement militaire dans les institutions denseignement de la province commence à porter fruit. Après quelques actions de perturbation à lautomne (cégeps de Ste-Foy, Maisonneuve et Ste-Hyacinthe, UQAC, etc.), larmée commence à annuler des sorties.
Common Cause against occupation of Afghanistan 00:07 Sat 27 Oct 0 comments
The so-called War on Terror has been in full swing since 2001 and the scope of destruction and domination by Western powers has been steadily increasing. Resistance to the occupation has only intensified and shows no sign of slowing down since Harpers decision to follow the US into Central Asia.
Organizing against military recruiters in Seattle, USA 22:48 Mon 08 Aug 0 comments
Why are we opposed to military recruiters on our campuses and in our communities? For the last five months, Seattle Central Community College Students Against War (SAW) has run a campaign against military recruiters on campus. We initiated the campaign after an action on January 20th, inauguration day, that resulted in a mob of 200 or more students surrounding military recruiters on campus.
Ottawa: Under the Gun: Struggle & Resistance at home & abroad 02:21 Wed 13 Jul 0 comments
a week of engaging events presented by Ottawas CATAPULT! collective.
Palo Alto: A Communique From the Organizers of the J25 Anti-War March 06:36 Thu 23 Jun 0 comments
On June 25th hundreds if not thousands of people will take to the streets of downtown Palo Alto to give voice to their collective outrage at the US occupation of Iraq. We will march against imperialist war, invasion, and occupation; against Bush and his corporate interests; against empire and against the systemic war machine. This is the new face of the anti-war movement. After a strong peak at the beginning of the invasion of Iraq and a two year ebb, the movement is again building momentum. But the movement is also growing louder, angrier, and more radical. As the occupation drags on with more and more casualties each day, popular outrage is growing, and with it popular support for the movement through which it is expressed. Emboldened, the movement is charting new territory; testing new tactics, abandoning its restrictive authoritarian leadership, and discovering the new directions in which it can grow.
FBI invoked privacy right protections for Osama bin Laden 16:22 Mon 25 Apr 2 comments
Judicial Watch is an American conservative organisation which claims to fight government corruption. At the end of April it announced some staggering news. It obtained a document through the Freedom of Information Act which the FBI invoked privacy right protections on behalf of Osama bin Laden.more >>
Toronto G20: Showtime again, or a Reality to Overthrow? Sep 29 0 comments
A comrade from the Union Communiste Libertaire in Montreal analyses why the form of struggle against capitalist ritual (G20s) has become inefficient. [Nederlands]
Obamania, the factory of illusions... Nov 16 0 comments
The following is a translation of an article originally written in Spanish for the issue 35 of Pueblos magazine. The original version of the article -in Spanish- will be published in the next weeks in their website http://www.revistapueblos.org.This article deals with Obama and the hard task of restoration of the lost US hegemony and the false hopes his election has raised in many people, even from the left.
Looking back on the Vietnam War: History and forgetting Oct 23 0 comments
This article first appeared in the Summer 1985 Fifth Estate under the pen-name George Bradford. It is reprinted on the 20th anniversary of the defeat of the U.S. empire in Vietnam.
GI Resistance in the Vietnam Era: Oct 10 0 comments
Thirty years ago, the most powerful military colossus ever assembled, its triumphant legions spread throughout the world, committed an expeditionary force of its best troops to the Asian mainland. "The American Army of 1965," wrote an admiring historian, "was headstrong with confidence, sharply honed to a lethal fighting edge ... [and] eager to test its newly acquired wings of airmobility." 1 In other words, it felt invincible. Battalions dispatched to Indochina were told that the local communist guerrilla-bandits were politically isolated and would quickly succumb to their superior might, but instead they found themselves locked in desperate battle with a determined adversary enjoying massive popular support. This expeditionary force gradually became a gigantic field army of over half a million men, and the lightning war turned into a meat-grinder.
Looking back on the Vietnam War Oct 10 0 comments
When this essay first appeared in Fifth Estate in the spring of 1985, the Vietnam War already seemed to be receding into ancient history. Central America was at that time being battered by the latest incarnation of "the best and the brightest," and it was being done more conveniently with money and proxies, rather than with "American boys," who tend to get themselves unceremoniously killed while smashing up other people's neighborhoodsmore >>
