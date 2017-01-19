[Turkey] Revolutionary Anarchist Prisoner Umut Fırat Süvarioğulları is on the 39 day of his hunger strike

Greece / Turkey / Cyprus | Repression / prisoners | Press Release | en

Greece: Repression against squats by Anarchist Political Organization

As Anarchist Political Organization, having organized the Anarchist Meeting for Struggle against Borders, War and Modern Totalitarianism and for Solidarity with refugees and immigrants during the No Border Camp, we express our solidarity to the squatted spaces who were hit by the state repression. To our comrades, refugees and immigrants who supported the mobilizations, beforehand and during, with their presence and activity, turning them into a target of the repressive authorities, for what they stand for as a part of the world of Struggle.

Call for transnational solidarity by A.P.O.

The far-right bastards of syriza go smoothly hand in hand with ND (nea dimokratia, right-wing party in power before syrizas election), anthimos (the metropolit, churchs highest officer in Thessaloniki) and all the rest pile of shit, consisting the long arm of repression. With a non-seen before operation of revenge against no border camp, they attack in the crack of dawn on families of refugees in their own homes and on the solidaries.

Athens Indymedia has been shut down by Administration Collective of Athens.indymedia.org

Athens Indymedia has been shut down  Repression in Greece ensues

Statement by the 93 arrested at Villa Amalias from inside the police HQ by Dmitri

We will do it again, as many times as it takes: statement by the 93 arrested from inside the police HQ

Statement by the Villa Amalias squatters held in the police HQ in Athens by Glykosymoritis

The Villa Amalias squat has been an open political, cultural and social space, as well as a housing collective, for the past 23 years. In all these years there have been plenty of active groups in the squat including groups on theatre, concerts, musical studio, stained glass, kids space, dancing, foreign languages, computing, printing press, screenings, lending library, vinyl exchange  while the squat has also hosted plenty of political and cultural events by other groups. Apart from these activities inside its building, Villa Amalias has also contributed to the resolution of neighbourhood issues by participating in the residents assembly of Victoria square and by organising open, outward looking activities in the area  including open mic interventions, free markets, collective kitchens and kids events at the square.

Police evicted Occupy Buffer Zone by Dmitri (republishing)

On the night of the 6th of April the Republic of Cyprus police force entered the building, used violence against peaceful protestors and made more than 20 arrests. One person was injured and carried to hospital. People gathered in solidarity and the police used violence again to disperse them arresting two more protestors.

Hands off our comrades! by Dmitri (republishing)

The story behind the brutal police attack on comrade Panagiotis Giannikakis (Athens, Greece) [Italiano]

In Greece, the Stalinists are police auxiliaries by Relations Internationales de la CGA

On the second day of a general strike against the capitalist offensive conducted into the "crisis", tens of thousands of Greek workers took to the streets. Among them (men and women), anarchist comrades. [Français]

Solidarity with anarchist prisoners from Turkey by Initiative of freedom for anti-militarists

On 6th of January 2010, in Ankara, the capital city of Turkey, a press release was arranged on Yuksel Street, for solidarity with conscience objector Enver Aydemir.

For the financial support of the 22 arrested of Resalto by Alfa Squat

Following the police assault and brutal break-in at the anarchist/ antiauthoritarian center of "Resalton" during the afternoon of Saturday, December 5th , the 22 arrested comrades were released by the Piraeus Court at the dawn of Tuesday, December, 8th. For their release, both for prison and from custody until their trial, the Court imposed limitative clauses on them, and furthermore, bail money was set at a very high amount.