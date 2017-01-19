Body Of YPG Volunteer Michael Israel Returns To U.S. To Be Laid To Rest

North America / Mexico | Anti-fascism | News Report | en

Terror in Ferguson by Denver Anarchist Black Cross

Saturday August 9th, a racist Ferguson police officer profiled and fatally shot a black teenager, Michael Brown, as he walked to his grandmothers residence with a friend. He was 18 years old. Multiple witnesses told KMOV that Brown was unarmed and had his hands up in the air when he was cut down. The officer shot again and once my friend felt that shot, he turned around and put his hands in the air, said witness Dorian Johnson. He started to get down and the officer still approached with his weapon drawn and fired several more shots. The family and the community are calling his death an execution.

They Shall Not Pass! by rnf

They Shall Not Pass!

Join others to Shut Down British Far-Right Politicians Michigan Lecture



Nick Griffin, chairman of the fascist British National Party (BNP), will be speaking at Michigan State University Friday Oct. 26th at 7pm.

Report back from Counter-Protest Against Anti-Immigrant Racists by crudo

DAAA Collective report on countering Save Our State, a racist and xenophobic anti-immigrant group, as well as the associated white nationalists who showed up to support.

American Legion Declares War on Protestors -- Media Next? by Coyote

By E&P Staff



Published: August 24, 2005 4:20 PM ET



NEW YORK The American Legion, which has 2.7 million members, has declared war on antiwar protestors, and the media could be next. Speaking at its national convention in Honolulu, the group's national commander called for an end to all public protests and media events against the war.