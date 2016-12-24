user preferences

Anarkismo.net

Front page

Main news listing

Submit Article

Latest Comments

Commenting Guidelines

Events

Photo Gallery

Archives

Syndication

full archive search Search full archive search


Search comments

advanced search

New Events

Greece / Turkey / Cyprus

__1.jpg 19 May Α΄ Συνδιά&...

more >>

Upcoming Events

Greece / Turkey / Cyprus | Repression / prisoners

No upcoming events.

Other Press

Repression / prisoners

textWoman arrested in France for T-shirt critical of Israel 14:31 Mar 12 0 comments

textFascismo, para-criminalización una mirada hacia Feliciano Valencia 00:22 Sep 20 0 comments

textColombia es el segundo país donde se asesinaron más activistas ambientales en 2014 15:43 Apr 21 0 comments

image[South Africa] End the de facto State of Emergency in Themelihle 19:58 Mar 31 0 comments

textFuerteventura vuelve a aparecer en un informe sobre brutalidad policial. 02:54 Jan 12 0 comments

more >>

Feeds

Atom Summaries Link

Atom Full Posts Link

Atom Videocast Link

Atom Audiocast

Atom Mediacast Link

RSS Summaries Link

RSS Full Posts Link

RSS Videocast Link

RSS Audiocast

RSS Mediacast Link

Podcast Link

iTunes Store Podcast Link

Recent articles by Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet

imagePrisión para el editor responsable del periódico anarquista Meydan en ... 0 comments

imageDarbe Devlettir, Devrim Özgürlük! 0 comments

imageCoup is the State, Revolution is Liberty! 0 comments

Recent Articles about Greece / Turkey / Cyprus Repression / prisoners

Φυλάκιση για &#... Dec 24 16 by Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet - DAF

Prisión para el editor responsable del periódico anarquista Meydan en ... Dec 24 16 by Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet

Αλληλεγγύη σ ... Dec 19 16 by Αναρχική Ομοσπονδία - Περιφέρεια Αθήνας

Prison Sentence to Managing Editor of Anarchist Meydan Newspaper in Turkey

category greece / turkey / cyprus | repression / prisoners | feature author Saturday December 24, 2016 03:48author by Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet - DAF Report this post to the editors

featured image

An investigation was started by Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's office about our newspaper related to articles "Both Arrival and Departure of State is From Fear", "Banned Until Further Order", and "Recreating Life" in the 30. issue of our newspaper published on December 2015 with the caption "Banning Everything". The lawsuit following the investigation ended after almost a year of trials.

[Castellano] [Ελληνικά]

On the summary judgment yesterday, the court sentenced the managing editor of our newspaper Hüseyin Civan to 1 year and 3 months of imprisonment with the charge "making the propaganda for the methods of a terrorist organization constituting coercion, violence or threats through legitimizing or praising or encouraging the use of these methods".

As we emphasized in the articles leading to the investigation, "State will never be able to captivate the passion of freedom of and the conviction of freedom of the peoples".
As an anarchist newspaper knowing that the free life that we believe in can only be created through struggle, we will never give up writing what we stand up for and distribute what we write. We will continue to resist, act and write against oppression, investigations, custodies and arrests.

Add Your Comments >>
printable version with comments atom feed of commentsrss feed of comments RSS and atom feeds allow you to keep track of new comments on particular stories. You can input the URL's from these links into a rss reader and you will be informed whenever somebody posts a new comment.
Most Recent Comments First
View Comments Titles Only
save preference

Comments (2 of 2)

Jump To Comment: 1 2
Solidarity!
author by Metro NY/NJ Workers Solidarity Alliance - Workers Solidarity Alliancepublication date Sat Dec 24, 2016 10:05Report this post to the editors

Solidarity with the newspaper "Hüseyin Civan" and her managing editor.

For free speech and liberty!

Related Link: https://www.facebook.com/Metro-New-York-New-Jersey-Work...9672/
Correction (apologies)
author by Metro NY/NJ Workers Solidarity Alliance - WSApublication date Sat Dec 24, 2016 10:17Report this post to the editors

Our comment should actually read:

Solidarity with Hüseyin Civan,managing editor of the newspaper Meydan

For free speech and liberty!

Add Your Comments >>
 
<< Back To Newswire
This page can be viewed in
English Italiano Deutsch
Employees at the Zarfati Garage in Mishur Adumim vote to strike on July 22, 2014. (Photo courtesy of Maan workers union)

Front page

Liberación de la Uma Kiwe, autonomía y territorio: una mirada libertaria para la comprensión de la lucha nasa

Misunderstanding syndicalism

American Anarchist and Wobbly killed by Turkey while fighting ISIS in Rojava

Devlet Tecavüzdür

Attaque fasciste sur la Croix Rousse et contre la librairie libertaire la Plume Noire

Red November, Black November  An Anarchist Response to the Election

Resistance at Standing Rock

1986-2016: 30° anniversario di Alternativa Libertaria/fdca

El feminismo es cuestión de vida o muerte

International Campaign for the Freedom of Rafael Braga/Campaña Internacional por la Libertad de Rafael Braga

Sou Siklonn Matyou

¡Contra el machismo dominante Anarquismo Militante!

[Colombia] El NO se impuso, ¿qué sigue?

Hamba kahle comrade Bobo Makhoba (1975-2016)

Where to now, Zimbabwe? Beyond the good charismatic pastor.

Contre la loi Travail: le bras de fer continue

Announcement of Nationally Coordinated Prisoner Workstoppage for Sept 9, 2016

Opinião da CAB diante a atual conjuntura Brasileira

¿Habemus pacem? Los desafíos en el tránsito de La Habana a Colombia

Italia - terremoto

Inside the Zimbabwean Uprising

La experiencia de Mujeres Libres: 80 años del surgimiento del feminismo anarquista organizado

Con Lucha Y Organización Fortalecemos La Resistencia

Algunas reflexiones en torno al poder y la institucionalidad a 80 años de la Revolución Española

Latest News

Greece / Turkey / Cyprus | Repression / prisoners | en

Sat 24 Dec, 20:47

browse text browse image

cofs6nrviaakceh.jpg imageGreece: Repression against squats 15:35 Mon 01 Aug by Anarchist Political Organization 0 comments

As Anarchist Political Organization, having organized the Anarchist Meeting for Struggle against Borders, War and Modern Totalitarianism and for Solidarity with refugees and immigrants during the No Border Camp, we express our solidarity to the squatted spaces who were hit by the state repression. To our comrades, refugees and immigrants who supported the mobilizations, beforehand and during, with their presence and activity, turning them into a target of the repressive authorities, for what they stand for as a part of the world of Struggle.

ss.jpg imageCall for transnational solidarity 16:59 Thu 28 Jul by A.P.O. 0 comments

The far-right bastards of syriza go smoothly hand in hand with ND (nea dimokratia, right-wing party in power before syrizas election), anthimos (the metropolit, churchs highest officer in Thessaloniki) and all the rest pile of shit, consisting the long arm of repression. With a non-seen before operation of revenge against no border camp, they attack in the crack of dawn on families of refugees in their own homes and on the solidaries.

12472486_1708820332703174_1627080330251749890_n.jpg imageGreece: Squats raided and evicted 20:30 Wed 27 Jul by Dmitri (republishing) 0 comments

The message the left wing government wants to transmit is that there is no space for solidarity and self-managed responses to the ordeal of the refugees, only the states charity and the confinement, marginalisation and selective deportation carried out by a government that follows to the letter the criminal immigration policies of the EE.

168224917.jpg imagePolice and State terror continues in Istanbul - the struggle is growing 16:30 Tue 11 Jun by Devrimci Anarsist Faaliyet 0 comments

The State and police terror continues in Istanbul.
The police have attacked the people in Taksim Square and in Gezi Park. The resisters keep on fighting in Istanbul, our struggle goes on. [Italiano]

athensindymediaorg300x225.jpg imageAthens Indymedia has been shut down 18:54 Sun 14 Apr by Administration Collective of Athens.indymedia.org 0 comments

Athens Indymedia has been shut down  Repression in Greece ensues

270376_4099788014704_1952897479_n.jpg imageStatement by the 93 arrested at Villa Amalias from inside the police HQ 17:10 Thu 10 Jan by Dmitri 1 comments

We will do it again, as many times as it takes: statement by the 93 arrested from inside the police HQ

villa_1.jpg imageStatement by the Villa Amalias squatters held in the police HQ in Athens 15:21 Sun 23 Dec by Glykosymoritis 0 comments

The Villa Amalias squat has been an open political, cultural and social space, as well as a housing collective, for the past 23 years. In all these years there have been plenty of active groups in the squat including groups on theatre, concerts, musical studio, stained glass, kids space, dancing, foreign languages, computing, printing press, screenings, lending library, vinyl exchange  while the squat has also hosted plenty of political and cultural events by other groups. Apart from these activities inside its building, Villa Amalias has also contributed to the resolution of neighbourhood issues by participating in the residents assembly of Victoria square and by organising open, outward looking activities in the area  including open mic interventions, free markets, collective kitchens and kids events at the square.

botrero.jpg imageTurkish police forces arrest 60 anarchists in night raids 20:48 Tue 15 May by Doğa İsyanda 0 comments

Wave of repression hits anarchists in Turkey following May Day demonstrations.

Yesterday night turkish state organized a night raid to various houses and anarchist social centres in a night raid in Istanbul. 60 people were arrested. It is yet uncertain if some of those people are anarchist or just related/friends of some anarchists.

3945_1.png imagePolice evicted Occupy Buffer Zone 18:33 Sat 07 Apr by Dmitri (republishing) 0 comments

On the night of the 6th of April the Republic of Cyprus police force entered the building, used violence against peaceful protestors and made more than 20 arrests. One person was injured and carried to hospital. People gathered in solidarity and the police used violence again to disperse them arresting two more protestors.

my2520uploaded2520photos.jpg imageHands off our comrades! 06:31 Thu 01 Mar by Dmitri (republishing) 0 comments

The story behind the brutal police attack on comrade Panagiotis Giannikakis (Athens, Greece) [Italiano]

more >>

Opinion and Analysis

imageMass murder in Ankara - the finger points at the Turkish state Oct 13 by Andrew Flood 1 comments

Graffiti has appeared at the site of the bomb explosion in Ankara yesterday that reads "It was not terror that killed us, it was the state." This is reflecting the widespread belief that the true origins of the bombing that killed around 100 people at the pro Kurdish peace demonstration are to be found in Erdogan's AKP party desperate attempt to intensify conflict in the hope of polarizing the electorate ahead of Novembers elections. The same process in other words that those killed yesterday were demonstrating against.

imageThe lost honor of Marie Fee Meyer Feb 06 by Costas Despiniadis 0 comments

In Bölls universe, catharsis comes even by the distorted way of vigilantism. In real life, we watch every day the rapid fascist conversion of society, the nightmarish police-judicial fortification, the States arbitrariness (which are able to conveniently confess that they adduced and beat someone because he looks like someone else, as was the case recently with Dimosthenis Papadatos-Anagnostopoulos, member of the parliamentary party Syriza) and the medias brinkmanship in the conductors part that step over anyone without punishment.

textNothing will ever be the same Jan 01 by Movements for the generalisation of revolt 0 comments

On 6 December, at nine in the evening, a man of the special police force stopped, took aim and shot dead a fifteen-year old kid in the neighbourhood of Exarchia, Athens. This murder is not a singular event of police violence. The morning of the same day, immigrants waiting to apply for asylum at the police station of Petrou Ralli avenue were attacked by riot police.

Press Releases

imageGreece: Repression against squats Aug 01 0 comments

As Anarchist Political Organization, having organized the Anarchist Meeting for Struggle against Borders, War and Modern Totalitarianism and for Solidarity with refugees and immigrants during the No Border Camp, we express our solidarity to the squatted spaces who were hit by the state repression. To our comrades, refugees and immigrants who supported the mobilizations, beforehand and during, with their presence and activity, turning them into a target of the repressive authorities, for what they stand for as a part of the world of Struggle.

imageCall for transnational solidarity Jul 28 0 comments

The far-right bastards of syriza go smoothly hand in hand with ND (nea dimokratia, right-wing party in power before syrizas election), anthimos (the metropolit, churchs highest officer in Thessaloniki) and all the rest pile of shit, consisting the long arm of repression. With a non-seen before operation of revenge against no border camp, they attack in the crack of dawn on families of refugees in their own homes and on the solidaries.

imageAthens Indymedia has been shut down Apr 14 0 comments

Athens Indymedia has been shut down  Repression in Greece ensues

imageStatement by the 93 arrested at Villa Amalias from inside the police HQ Jan 10 1 of Anarkismo Editorial Group 1 comments

We will do it again, as many times as it takes: statement by the 93 arrested from inside the police HQ

imageStatement by the Villa Amalias squatters held in the police HQ in Athens Dec 23 0 comments

The Villa Amalias squat has been an open political, cultural and social space, as well as a housing collective, for the past 23 years. In all these years there have been plenty of active groups in the squat including groups on theatre, concerts, musical studio, stained glass, kids space, dancing, foreign languages, computing, printing press, screenings, lending library, vinyl exchange  while the squat has also hosted plenty of political and cultural events by other groups. Apart from these activities inside its building, Villa Amalias has also contributed to the resolution of neighbourhood issues by participating in the residents assembly of Victoria square and by organising open, outward looking activities in the area  including open mic interventions, free markets, collective kitchens and kids events at the square.

more >>
© 2005-2016 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]