Prison Sentence to Managing Editor of Anarchist Meydan Newspaper in Turkey

Greece / Turkey / Cyprus | Repression / prisoners | en

Greece: Repression against squats by Anarchist Political Organization

As Anarchist Political Organization, having organized the Anarchist Meeting for Struggle against Borders, War and Modern Totalitarianism and for Solidarity with refugees and immigrants during the No Border Camp, we express our solidarity to the squatted spaces who were hit by the state repression. To our comrades, refugees and immigrants who supported the mobilizations, beforehand and during, with their presence and activity, turning them into a target of the repressive authorities, for what they stand for as a part of the world of Struggle.

Call for transnational solidarity by A.P.O.

The far-right bastards of syriza go smoothly hand in hand with ND (nea dimokratia, right-wing party in power before syrizas election), anthimos (the metropolit, churchs highest officer in Thessaloniki) and all the rest pile of shit, consisting the long arm of repression. With a non-seen before operation of revenge against no border camp, they attack in the crack of dawn on families of refugees in their own homes and on the solidaries.

Greece: Squats raided and evicted by Dmitri (republishing)

The message the left wing government wants to transmit is that there is no space for solidarity and self-managed responses to the ordeal of the refugees, only the states charity and the confinement, marginalisation and selective deportation carried out by a government that follows to the letter the criminal immigration policies of the EE.

Police and State terror continues in Istanbul - the struggle is growing by Devrimci Anarsist Faaliyet

The State and police terror continues in Istanbul.

The police have attacked the people in Taksim Square and in Gezi Park. The resisters keep on fighting in Istanbul, our struggle goes on. [Italiano]

Athens Indymedia has been shut down by Administration Collective of Athens.indymedia.org

Athens Indymedia has been shut down  Repression in Greece ensues

Statement by the 93 arrested at Villa Amalias from inside the police HQ by Dmitri

We will do it again, as many times as it takes: statement by the 93 arrested from inside the police HQ

Statement by the Villa Amalias squatters held in the police HQ in Athens by Glykosymoritis

The Villa Amalias squat has been an open political, cultural and social space, as well as a housing collective, for the past 23 years. In all these years there have been plenty of active groups in the squat including groups on theatre, concerts, musical studio, stained glass, kids space, dancing, foreign languages, computing, printing press, screenings, lending library, vinyl exchange  while the squat has also hosted plenty of political and cultural events by other groups. Apart from these activities inside its building, Villa Amalias has also contributed to the resolution of neighbourhood issues by participating in the residents assembly of Victoria square and by organising open, outward looking activities in the area  including open mic interventions, free markets, collective kitchens and kids events at the square.

Turkish police forces arrest 60 anarchists in night raids by Doğa İsyanda

Wave of repression hits anarchists in Turkey following May Day demonstrations.



Yesterday night turkish state organized a night raid to various houses and anarchist social centres in a night raid in Istanbul. 60 people were arrested. It is yet uncertain if some of those people are anarchist or just related/friends of some anarchists.





Police evicted Occupy Buffer Zone by Dmitri (republishing)

On the night of the 6th of April the Republic of Cyprus police force entered the building, used violence against peaceful protestors and made more than 20 arrests. One person was injured and carried to hospital. People gathered in solidarity and the police used violence again to disperse them arresting two more protestors.

Hands off our comrades! by Dmitri (republishing)

The story behind the brutal police attack on comrade Panagiotis Giannikakis (Athens, Greece) [Italiano]