Woman arrested in France for T-shirt critical of Israel 14:31 Mar 12 0 comments
Fascismo, para-criminalización una mirada hacia Feliciano Valencia 00:22 Sep 20 0 comments
Colombia es el segundo país donde se asesinaron más activistas ambientales en 2014 15:43 Apr 21 0 comments
[South Africa] End the de facto State of Emergency in Themelihle 19:58 Mar 31 0 comments
Fuerteventura vuelve a aparecer en un informe sobre brutalidad policial. 02:54 Jan 12 0 commentsmore >>
Prison Sentence to Managing Editor of Anarchist Meydan Newspaper in Turkey
greece / turkey / cyprus | repression / prisoners | feature Saturday December 24, 2016 03:48 by Devrimci Anarşist Faaliyet - DAF
An investigation was started by Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's office about our newspaper related to articles "Both Arrival and Departure of State is From Fear", "Banned Until Further Order", and "Recreating Life" in the 30. issue of our newspaper published on December 2015 with the caption "Banning Everything". The lawsuit following the investigation ended after almost a year of trials.
[Castellano] [Ελληνικά]
On the summary judgment yesterday, the court sentenced the managing editor of our newspaper Hüseyin Civan to 1 year and 3 months of imprisonment with the charge "making the propaganda for the methods of a terrorist organization constituting coercion, violence or threats through legitimizing or praising or encouraging the use of these methods".
Greece / Turkey / Cyprus | Repression / prisoners | en
Sat 24 Dec, 20:47
Greece: Repression against squats 15:35 Mon 01 Aug 0 comments
As Anarchist Political Organization, having organized the Anarchist Meeting for Struggle against Borders, War and Modern Totalitarianism and for Solidarity with refugees and immigrants during the No Border Camp, we express our solidarity to the squatted spaces who were hit by the state repression. To our comrades, refugees and immigrants who supported the mobilizations, beforehand and during, with their presence and activity, turning them into a target of the repressive authorities, for what they stand for as a part of the world of Struggle.
Call for transnational solidarity 16:59 Thu 28 Jul 0 comments
The far-right bastards of syriza go smoothly hand in hand with ND (nea dimokratia, right-wing party in power before syrizas election), anthimos (the metropolit, churchs highest officer in Thessaloniki) and all the rest pile of shit, consisting the long arm of repression. With a non-seen before operation of revenge against no border camp, they attack in the crack of dawn on families of refugees in their own homes and on the solidaries.
Greece: Squats raided and evicted 20:30 Wed 27 Jul 0 comments
The message the left wing government wants to transmit is that there is no space for solidarity and self-managed responses to the ordeal of the refugees, only the states charity and the confinement, marginalisation and selective deportation carried out by a government that follows to the letter the criminal immigration policies of the EE.
Police and State terror continues in Istanbul - the struggle is growing 16:30 Tue 11 Jun 0 comments
The State and police terror continues in Istanbul.
Athens Indymedia has been shut down 18:54 Sun 14 Apr 0 comments
Athens Indymedia has been shut down Repression in Greece ensues
Statement by the 93 arrested at Villa Amalias from inside the police HQ 17:10 Thu 10 Jan 1 comments
We will do it again, as many times as it takes: statement by the 93 arrested from inside the police HQ
Statement by the Villa Amalias squatters held in the police HQ in Athens 15:21 Sun 23 Dec 0 comments
The Villa Amalias squat has been an open political, cultural and social space, as well as a housing collective, for the past 23 years. In all these years there have been plenty of active groups in the squat including groups on theatre, concerts, musical studio, stained glass, kids space, dancing, foreign languages, computing, printing press, screenings, lending library, vinyl exchange while the squat has also hosted plenty of political and cultural events by other groups. Apart from these activities inside its building, Villa Amalias has also contributed to the resolution of neighbourhood issues by participating in the residents assembly of Victoria square and by organising open, outward looking activities in the area including open mic interventions, free markets, collective kitchens and kids events at the square.
Turkish police forces arrest 60 anarchists in night raids 20:48 Tue 15 May 0 comments
Wave of repression hits anarchists in Turkey following May Day demonstrations.
Police evicted Occupy Buffer Zone 18:33 Sat 07 Apr 0 comments
On the night of the 6th of April the Republic of Cyprus police force entered the building, used violence against peaceful protestors and made more than 20 arrests. One person was injured and carried to hospital. People gathered in solidarity and the police used violence again to disperse them arresting two more protestors.
Hands off our comrades! 06:31 Thu 01 Mar 0 comments
The story behind the brutal police attack on comrade Panagiotis Giannikakis (Athens, Greece) [Italiano]more >>
Mass murder in Ankara - the finger points at the Turkish state Oct 13 1 comments
Graffiti has appeared at the site of the bomb explosion in Ankara yesterday that reads "It was not terror that killed us, it was the state." This is reflecting the widespread belief that the true origins of the bombing that killed around 100 people at the pro Kurdish peace demonstration are to be found in Erdogan's AKP party desperate attempt to intensify conflict in the hope of polarizing the electorate ahead of Novembers elections. The same process in other words that those killed yesterday were demonstrating against.
The lost honor of Marie Fee Meyer Feb 06 0 comments
In Bölls universe, catharsis comes even by the distorted way of vigilantism. In real life, we watch every day the rapid fascist conversion of society, the nightmarish police-judicial fortification, the States arbitrariness (which are able to conveniently confess that they adduced and beat someone because he looks like someone else, as was the case recently with Dimosthenis Papadatos-Anagnostopoulos, member of the parliamentary party Syriza) and the medias brinkmanship in the conductors part that step over anyone without punishment.
Nothing will ever be the same Jan 01 0 comments
On 6 December, at nine in the evening, a man of the special police force stopped, took aim and shot dead a fifteen-year old kid in the neighbourhood of Exarchia, Athens. This murder is not a singular event of police violence. The morning of the same day, immigrants waiting to apply for asylum at the police station of Petrou Ralli avenue were attacked by riot police.
Solidarity with the newspaper "Hüseyin Civan" and her managing editor.
For free speech and liberty!
Our comment should actually read:
Solidarity with Hüseyin Civan,managing editor of the newspaper Meydan
For free speech and liberty!