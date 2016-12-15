user preferences

Anarkismo.net

Front page

Main news listing

Submit Article

Latest Comments

Commenting Guidelines

Events

Photo Gallery

Archives

Syndication

full archive search Search full archive search


Search comments

advanced search

New Events

North America / Mexico

23 Jul Toronto Anarchist Bookfair 23rd, 24th July

more >>

Upcoming Events

North America / Mexico | Indigenous struggles

No upcoming events.

Other Press

Indigenous struggles

textNEWROZ 2016: FUOCHI DI LIBERTA' 04:32 Feb 27 2 comments

textI guerrieri dimenticati 00:18 Nov 07 1 comments

imageDepuis la Sexta dans le monde : Gaza vit et résiste ! 23:00 Aug 13 0 comments

textMuchos Sabinos ya están aquí 18:55 Mar 22 0 comments

textLa Ideología en llamas 05:50 Jan 10 0 comments

more >>

Feeds

Atom Summaries Link

Atom Full Posts Link

Atom Videocast Link

Atom Audiocast

Atom Mediacast Link

RSS Summaries Link

RSS Full Posts Link

RSS Videocast Link

RSS Audiocast

RSS Mediacast Link

Podcast Link

iTunes Store Podcast Link

Recent articles by Ruptura Colectiva
This author has not submitted any other articles.
Recent Articles about North America / Mexico Indigenous struggles

Nace grupo armado indígena en la Montaña de Guerrero, México: "luchamo... Dec 15 16 by Ruptura Coleciva (RC)

Resistance at Standing Rock Nov 04 16 by Wayne Price

Los Zapatistas, las Elecciones y la Autonomía Oct 18 16 by Rebeldía Contrainformativa

Indigenous Armed Group Created in the Mountains of Guerrero

category north america / mexico | indigenous struggles | news report author Friday December 16, 2016 08:31author by Ruptura Colectiva - Ruptura Colectiva Report this post to the editors

They send a message to the world: With autonomy we fight for life and territory

crsjpcpguerrero.jpg

https://youtu.be/bBQ6wzC_Ipc

On December 2, 2016, in the community of Alacatlatzala, Guerrero, an indigenous and popular armed group was founded, with its principal goal being to manage their own security and that of their families, lands and territories, due to the immense and increasing violence and extortion these communities exist in, far removed from progress and the assistance of the Mexican government. As such, under the principles of autonomy and popular sovereignty, dozens of indigenous Na Savi people have taken up arms - though they clarify that it is symbolic  in order to create a collective rupture with organized crime, municipal police and the army, who have led the way in trampling the life and peace of this and other communities that form the Regional Coordinator of Justice & Security and the Citizen & Popular Police (CRSJ-PCP), also formed on a December 2, but in 2012, December 2 being the date when teacher and revolutionary Lucio Cabañas Barrientos was murdered.

Lets help this struggle, spreading their word worldwide! Long live the autonomy of our peoples!

Related Link: http://rupturacolectiva.com/born-an-indigenous-armed-gr...tory/

Embedded Video Description: Embedded video Youtube Video


Add Your Comments >>
printable version with comments atom feed of commentsrss feed of comments RSS and atom feeds allow you to keep track of new comments on particular stories. You can input the URL's from these links into a rss reader and you will be informed whenever somebody posts a new comment.
Most Recent Comments First
View Comments Titles Only
save preference

Comments (1 of 1)

Jump To Comment: 1
traducción italiana
author by Alternativa Libertaria/FdCA - Ufficio Relazioni Internazionalipublication date Wed Dec 21, 2016 19:19Report this post to the editors

Nasce un gruppo armato indigeno sui monti del Guerrero
by Ruptura Colectiva - Ruptura Colectiva

Comunicato diramato a livello mondiale: In autonomia lottiamo per la vita e per il nostro territorio

https://youtu.be/bBQ6wzC_Ipc

Il 2 dicembre 2016, nel territorio di Alcatlatzala, stato del Guerrero, è stato fondato un gruppo indigeno armato con lo scopo prioritario di gestire la propria sicurezza e quella delle loro famiglie, proteggere le terre ed i territori, contro la crescente ed immensa violenza e contro l'estorsione che affliggono queste comunità, ben lontane dal "progresso" e dall'assistenza millantata dal governo messicano. Per cui, sulla base dei principi di autonomia e sovranità popolare, decine di persone della popolazione indigena Na Savi hanno preso le armi - sebbene abbiano chiarito che si tratta di in gesto simbolico  allo scopo di creare una rottura collettiva col crimine organizzato, con la polizia municipale e con l'esercito che hanno compromesso la vita e la pace di questa e di altre comunità che compongono il Coordinamento Regionale per la Giustizia e la Sicurezza e la Polizia Popolare Cittadina (CRSJ-PCP), anch'essi costituiti il 2 dicembre, però nel 2012, dato che il 2 dicembre ricorre l'anniversario dell'uccisione del maestro e rivoluzionario Lucio Cabañas Barrientos.

Aiutiamo questa lotta, diffondiamola nel mondo! Lunga vita all'autonomia delle nostre popolazioni!
Link esterno: http://rupturacolectiva.com/born-an-indigenous-armed-gr...tory/

(traduzione a cura di AL/fdca-Ufficio Relazioni Internazionali)

Add Your Comments >>
 
<< Back To Newswire
This page can be viewed in
English Italiano Deutsch
Employees at the Zarfati Garage in Mishur Adumim vote to strike on July 22, 2014. (Photo courtesy of Maan workers union)

Front page

Liberación de la Uma Kiwe, autonomía y territorio: una mirada libertaria para la comprensión de la lucha nasa

Misunderstanding syndicalism

American Anarchist and Wobbly killed by Turkey while fighting ISIS in Rojava

Devlet Tecavüzdür

Attaque fasciste sur la Croix Rousse et contre la librairie libertaire la Plume Noire

Red November, Black November  An Anarchist Response to the Election

Resistance at Standing Rock

1986-2016: 30° anniversario di Alternativa Libertaria/fdca

El feminismo es cuestión de vida o muerte

International Campaign for the Freedom of Rafael Braga/Campaña Internacional por la Libertad de Rafael Braga

Sou Siklonn Matyou

¡Contra el machismo dominante Anarquismo Militante!

[Colombia] El NO se impuso, ¿qué sigue?

Hamba kahle comrade Bobo Makhoba (1975-2016)

Where to now, Zimbabwe? Beyond the good charismatic pastor.

Contre la loi Travail: le bras de fer continue

Announcement of Nationally Coordinated Prisoner Workstoppage for Sept 9, 2016

Opinião da CAB diante a atual conjuntura Brasileira

¿Habemus pacem? Los desafíos en el tránsito de La Habana a Colombia

Italia - terremoto

Inside the Zimbabwean Uprising

La experiencia de Mujeres Libres: 80 años del surgimiento del feminismo anarquista organizado

Con Lucha Y Organización Fortalecemos La Resistencia

Algunas reflexiones en torno al poder y la institucionalidad a 80 años de la Revolución Española

Latest News

North America / Mexico | Indigenous struggles | News Report | en

Thu 22 Dec, 22:51

browse text browse image

textThe Dream of San Juan Copala 01:39 Fri 07 May by Claudio Albertani 0 comments

On April 29, 2010, a caravan of militants, journalists and international observers was attacked in the Mexican state of Oaxaca.
Two people were killed in the attack. Claudio Albertani puts this incident into context and provides a history of conflict in the
region.

textReport back on Peru Solidarity Action 09:12 Thu 09 Jul by s. nappalos 0 comments

Miami Autonomy and Solidarity took part in a solidarity action with the struggles of Amazonian peoples in Peru.

textTel Aviv: Demo today at Mexican embassy 23:00 Mon 30 Oct by Ilan S. 0 comments

And we had our vigil in front of the building the Mexican embassy is located. We were about 20 people - one from the general radical left and 19 of the subscribers of the Anarchists Against the Wall list (mostly anarchists).

textA US anarchist reports from the struggles in Mexico 14:27 Tue 04 Jul by Joaquin Cienfuegos 3 comments

The following is a correspondence from Joaquin Cienfuegos, traveling throughout Mexico reporting on the struggles on the streets, the anarchist movement, the Other Campaign, the Zapatistas, and the over all radical climate that is building.

textCall for CIPO-RFM Tour - West Coast and South West 16:13 Fri 17 Mar by Joaquin Cienfuegos 0 comments

Proposed speaking tour for the Popular Indigenous Council of Oaxaca  Ricardo Flores Magón in the South West and West Coast united states. The CIPO-RFM is an autonomous organization of indigenous and non-indigenous people who ally themselves with the struggle for indigenous rights and social justice all over the world.

textHistory of a Zapatista village - Marcos 19:00 Thu 25 Aug by Marcos (trans irlandesa) 0 comments

This place where we are was a finca by the name of Campo Grande. The history of this place forms a quick summation of the history of the Chiapas indigenous. And, in some parts, of all the indigenous of the Mexican southeast, not just of the zapatistas.

textWords of the EZLN from the Indigenous organizations and Indian peoples meeting in Chiapas 19:29 Thu 18 Aug by EZLN (trans irlandesa) 1 comments

On Saturday, August 13 in the Community of Javier Hernández, Mexico the Second Preparation Meeting for the Other Campaign took place. This one was for Indigenous organizations and Indian peoples Here are the Zapatista speeches and communiques for this meeting and details of the preparation for the next meeting. Marcos's introductions includes some details of the background to the occupation of the lands the host community is based on.

textStop the Repression Against the CIPO-RFM! 17:58 Fri 01 Jul by ? 0 comments

Only a few months after the appointment of the new government of Ulises Ruiz Ortiz in the south western state of Oaxaca, there has been deterioration in the social and political situation and in particular regarding the political rights of Indigenous peoples. One of the Indigenous organizations suffering the most repression in all of Mexico and particularly in Oaxaca is the Popular Indigenous Council of Oaxaca- Ricardo Flores Magón (CIPO-RFM)

Opinion and Analysis

imageResidential School Apology Aug 20 by Rev 0 comments

Residential schools, as part of the colonial project, were made to create a disciplined working class out of Indigenous peoples. They were made to impose capitalism and cultural ideas that supported the project of the Capitalists. This article furthers the discussion of how the genocide and colonization of North America was part of the overall oppression and exploitation of the contemporary working class. This article is an anarchist response to the apologies of Settler governments in |Canada and Australia.

textBroken Barricades: The Oaxaca Rebellion in Victory, Defeat, and Beyond (2) Mar 30 by Collective Reinventions 3 comments

It is written after the apogee of the Oaxaca rebellion, but with the certainty that this movement is not over, that in one form or another the struggle that began in 2006 will continue. Our analysis is presented in the hope that will shed some light on Oaxaca before the uprising is mythologized (by anti-authoritarians); distorted (by all the Leninist vanguards who, in their arrogance, are eager to impart their stern lessons to the masses in Oaxaca); or simply fades away, far from the glare of the proverbial media spotlight.

textBroken Barricades: The Oaxaca Rebellion in Victory, Defeat, and Beyond (1) Mar 30 by Collective Reinventions 0 comments

It is written after the apogee of the Oaxaca rebellion, but with the certainty that this movement is not over, that in one form or another the struggle that began in 2006 will continue. Our analysis is presented in the hope that will shed some light on Oaxaca before the uprising is mythologized (by anti-authoritarians); distorted (by all the Leninist vanguards who, in their arrogance, are eager to impart their stern lessons to the masses in Oaxaca); or simply fades away, far from the glare of the proverbial media spotlight.

textAn Anarchist Study of the Iroquois Jan 07 by Stephen Arthur 4 comments

The traditional society of the Rotinonshón:ni (Iroquois), "The People of the Longhouse," was a densely settled, matrilineal, communal, and extensively horticultural society. The Rotinonshón:ni formed a confederacy of five nations. Generations before historical contact with Europeans, these nations united through the Kaianere'kó:wa into the same polity and ended blood feuding without economic exploitation, stratification, or the formation of a centralized state.

imageFirst Nations in Canada - When Property Does Not Apply Dec 17 by Andrew Fleming 0 comments

Normally the settlement of claims to property are something the court system takes very seriously. The very foundation of capitalism after all is that some person can claim ownership of a piece of land, and through that ownership charge others rent to use it explains Andrew Fleming. [ Nederlands ]

more >>

Press Releases

imageThe Oakland Palestine Solidarity Mural Aug 07 0 comments

Presented by Art Forces, the Estria Foundation and NorCal Friends of Sabeel, the Oakland Palestine Solidarity Mural is a monumental work of public art located in Uptown Oakland on 26th Street between Telegraph and Broadway. The mural pays homage to the history of Bay Area public art and expresses solidarity with Palestinians as bombs continue to fall on Gaza.

textThe Community of Santa María Ostula Struggles against Violent Repression Jun 27 Commission for the Defence of Community Property of the Indigenous Community of Santa María Ostula 0 comments

The costs of war on Ostula: 16 community members dead or disappeared in the past six months, dozens of widows, orphans and families displaced, and the indefinite suspension of school.

imageRaise your voices against repressions by the state of Chiapas, Mexico May 06 0 comments

8 other campaign activists have been unjustly and illegally imprisoned, tortured, badly treated, stigmatized by the media, and are now awaiting possible incarceration for false accusations.

textZapotec Indigenous People in Mexico Demand Transparency from U.S. Scholar Jan 29 WSA (personal capacity) 1 comments

By Saulo Araujo
January 22nd, 2009

The Union of Organizations of the Sierra Juarez of Oaxaca (UNOSJO) - a longtime partner of Grassroots International based in Mexico - denounced a recently conducted study in the Zapotec region by U.S. geography scholar Peter Herlihy. Prof. Herlihy failed to mention that he received funding from the Foreign Military Studies Office of the U.S. Armed Forces. The failure to obtain full, free and prior informed consent is a violation of the rights of indigenous communities as codified in the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples adopted by the United Nations in 2007. In addition, UNOSJO fears that this in-depth geographical mapping of indigenous communities may be used in some harmful manner by the military.

textBuild It From Below: Anarchist People Of Color Regional Gatherings Aug 05 Anarchist People Of Color 0 comments

For APOC to grow and thrive as a viable force for folks of color in the so-called United States, more base-building needs to take place. More input from people across the country is needed to shape what APOC movement will look like, and what it will achieve in the coming years.

more >>
© 2005-2016 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]