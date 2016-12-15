Indigenous Armed Group Created in the Mountains of Guerrero

North America / Mexico | Indigenous struggles | News Report | en

The Dream of San Juan Copala by Claudio Albertani

On April 29, 2010, a caravan of militants, journalists and international observers was attacked in the Mexican state of Oaxaca.

Two people were killed in the attack. Claudio Albertani puts this incident into context and provides a history of conflict in the

region.

Report back on Peru Solidarity Action by s. nappalos

Miami Autonomy and Solidarity took part in a solidarity action with the struggles of Amazonian peoples in Peru.

Tel Aviv: Demo today at Mexican embassy by Ilan S.

And we had our vigil in front of the building the Mexican embassy is located. We were about 20 people - one from the general radical left and 19 of the subscribers of the Anarchists Against the Wall list (mostly anarchists).

A US anarchist reports from the struggles in Mexico by Joaquin Cienfuegos

The following is a correspondence from Joaquin Cienfuegos, traveling throughout Mexico reporting on the struggles on the streets, the anarchist movement, the Other Campaign, the Zapatistas, and the over all radical climate that is building.

Call for CIPO-RFM Tour - West Coast and South West by Joaquin Cienfuegos

Proposed speaking tour for the Popular Indigenous Council of Oaxaca  Ricardo Flores Magón in the South West and West Coast united states. The CIPO-RFM is an autonomous organization of indigenous and non-indigenous people who ally themselves with the struggle for indigenous rights and social justice all over the world.

History of a Zapatista village - Marcos by Marcos (trans irlandesa)

This place where we are was a finca by the name of Campo Grande. The history of this place forms a quick summation of the history of the Chiapas indigenous. And, in some parts, of all the indigenous of the Mexican southeast, not just of the zapatistas.

Words of the EZLN from the Indigenous organizations and Indian peoples meeting in Chiapas by EZLN (trans irlandesa)

On Saturday, August 13 in the Community of Javier Hernández, Mexico the Second Preparation Meeting for the Other Campaign took place. This one was for Indigenous organizations and Indian peoples Here are the Zapatista speeches and communiques for this meeting and details of the preparation for the next meeting. Marcos's introductions includes some details of the background to the occupation of the lands the host community is based on.

Stop the Repression Against the CIPO-RFM! by ?

Only a few months after the appointment of the new government of Ulises Ruiz Ortiz in the south western state of Oaxaca, there has been deterioration in the social and political situation and in particular regarding the political rights of Indigenous peoples. One of the Indigenous organizations suffering the most repression in all of Mexico and particularly in Oaxaca is the Popular Indigenous Council of Oaxaca- Ricardo Flores Magón (CIPO-RFM)