Indigenous Armed Group Created in the Mountains of Guerrero

north america / mexico | indigenous struggles | news report Friday December 16, 2016 08:31 by Ruptura Colectiva - Ruptura Colectiva
They send a message to the world: With autonomy we fight for life and territory
https://youtu.be/bBQ6wzC_Ipc
Embedded Video Description: Embedded video Youtube Video
Nasce un gruppo armato indigeno sui monti del Guerrero
by Ruptura Colectiva - Ruptura Colectiva
Comunicato diramato a livello mondiale: In autonomia lottiamo per la vita e per il nostro territorio
https://youtu.be/bBQ6wzC_Ipc
Il 2 dicembre 2016, nel territorio di Alcatlatzala, stato del Guerrero, è stato fondato un gruppo indigeno armato con lo scopo prioritario di gestire la propria sicurezza e quella delle loro famiglie, proteggere le terre ed i territori, contro la crescente ed immensa violenza e contro l'estorsione che affliggono queste comunità, ben lontane dal "progresso" e dall'assistenza millantata dal governo messicano. Per cui, sulla base dei principi di autonomia e sovranità popolare, decine di persone della popolazione indigena Na Savi hanno preso le armi - sebbene abbiano chiarito che si tratta di in gesto simbolico allo scopo di creare una rottura collettiva col crimine organizzato, con la polizia municipale e con l'esercito che hanno compromesso la vita e la pace di questa e di altre comunità che compongono il Coordinamento Regionale per la Giustizia e la Sicurezza e la Polizia Popolare Cittadina (CRSJ-PCP), anch'essi costituiti il 2 dicembre, però nel 2012, dato che il 2 dicembre ricorre l'anniversario dell'uccisione del maestro e rivoluzionario Lucio Cabañas Barrientos.
Aiutiamo questa lotta, diffondiamola nel mondo! Lunga vita all'autonomia delle nostre popolazioni!
Link esterno: http://rupturacolectiva.com/born-an-indigenous-armed-gr...tory/
(traduzione a cura di AL/fdca-Ufficio Relazioni Internazionali)