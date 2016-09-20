|
Ireland / Britain | Community struggles
Shell retreats as solidarity with Pat O'Donnell continues
ireland / britain | community struggles | news report Tuesday February 23, 2010 21:21 by Andrew
Round up of events in Dublin and a personal view of the progress of the campaign
The week before last Erris fisherman Pat O'Donnell was jailed for seven months for his part in the communities ongoing resistance to Shell's attempt to impose an experimental gas pipeline on them. Across the country local Shell to Sea groups have been holding solidarity protests and other events for Pat. In Dublin this has included two protests and a public meeting in UCD. Meanwhile Shell have been forced to admit a temporary defeat in the face of local opposition and call off the construction they have planned for Glengad this year.
The first of the Dublin protests was Tuesday last week when campaigners gathered outside Shell HQ to highlight the role of Shell in Pat's jailing. Because Pat has the fishing rights along the pipeline route he has been repeatedly targeted for detention whenever Shell has needed to carry out construction work. And back in June, just before the arrival of Shell's pipeline ship the Solitaire, Pat's boat was boarded at night by four armed and masked men and sunk, an event reminiscent of how oil corporations have dealt with local protests around the world.
Embedded Video Description: 30 second video of Saturday's protest at GPO
Ireland / Britain | Community struggles | News Report
Thu 22 Dec, 22:56
