Audio: COP15 the protests and the arrests in Copenhagen
scandinavia / denmark / iceland | environment | link to audio Tuesday December 15, 2009 16:58 by Andrew interviewing Ronan - WSM andrewnflood at gmail dot com
This audio interview conducted by Mobile phone on Monday evening covers the protests at the COP15 summit in Copenhagen. Ronan who was a member of WSM in Ireland has been living in Denmark for a year and a half and is involved in a new Libertarian Socialist group and the local infoshop in the autonomous Youth House.
The following is NOT a transcription of an interview but some rough notes that I jotted down while editing it that will give you a sense of the ground covered in the audio file. The audio itself is about 25 minutes in duration.
Today we, a group of autonomous environmental activists, hung a 40 square metre banner from the Holmenkollen ski jump to protest the Oslo Energy Forum. The forum is being held at Scandic Holmenkollen Hotel, which is located just a couple of hundred metres from the ski jump. There are two primary reasons for why we chose to have our banner action at this location: firstly, because it is a national landmark that lies in close proximity to the place where the forum is held, and secondly, because winter sports like skiing will be something only found in history books if the fossil fuel industry is allowed to continue at its current levels of pollution. [Norsk]
