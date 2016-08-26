Venezuelan Social Movements and Anarchism

Venezuela / Colombia | Anarchist movement | en

Venezuela: For a libertarian and emancipated society, fascism will not come to pass! by Federación Anarquista Revolucionaria de Venezuela

The Revolutionary Anarchist Federation of Venezuela, formed by libertarian communist groups and individuals in the cities of Caracas, Valencia, Maracay and Barquisimeto, presents the following statement. [Castellano] [Italiano]

Political Statement by the 6th General Assembly of the Red Libertaria Popular Mateo Kramer by Red Libertaria Popular Mateo Krame

In the tempest of words that generate action, dreams, ideas and proposals, the young comrades of the Red Libertaria Popular Mateo Kramer successfully held its 6th General Assembly. Two days of hard collective work, vegan food, effective solidarity and confidence in the potential we have as young people to be, together with other men and women, a part of the transformation of this country. In this regard, we reaffirm once again that in order to change the established order where plunder, criminalization, repression and inequality rule, the people must continue to mobilize and organize themselves, strengthening the bonds of unity between different sectors and regions, in order to build a comprehensive proposal for the country so that we can live with dignity. [Castellano]

Political Statement by the 4th General Assembly of the Red Libertaria Popular Mateo Kramer by Red Libertaria Popular Mateo Kramer

Two pleasant days of intense debate, meetings, enjoyment, great vegan food and socializing in an atmosphere of solidarity all went to create the necessary climate for our fourth General Assembly. With the evident qualitative and quantitative growth in our organization, the 12 collectives that make up the RLPMK reached the following definitions and agreements. [Castellano]

One more step towards the construction of a local anarchist movement in Colombia by Anatol

Each organized group in the various regions of the country has a different view of these libertarian days depending on their situation; however, it must be recognized what has been generated with this process, such as the setting up of the website www.nodo50.org/anarcol/ with the event held in Medellín in 2004, and the emergence of a joint space for anarchist collectives called the Anarchist Local Coordination (CLA) in 2007.

[Castellano] [Français] [中文]

New anarchist periodical in Bogota - "Iconoclasta" by Revista Iconoclasta

The anarchist newspaper "Iconoclasta" is a joint effort by members of Antorcha Libertaria, ANARCOL, Bogota Anarchist Black Cross and other individuals. This publication is a voice for free and indomitable thought and will come out quarterly. We hope it will be well received by critics and the revolutionary left. [Castellano]

Colombia: Founding of the Red Libertaria Popular Mateo Kramer by Red Libertaria Popular

With great emotion and expectations we are pleased to announce that after two intense days of discussion and collective work we have successfully concluded the founding General Assembly of the Red Libertaria Popular Mateo Kramer ("Mateo Kramer" Popular Libertarian Network - RLPMK). [Castellano]