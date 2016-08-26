|
Venezuela / Colombia | Anarchist movement
|
Venezuelan Social Movements and Anarchism
venezuela / colombia | anarchist movement | other libertarian press Tuesday November 17, 2009 23:25 by s. nappalos - Miami Autonomy & Solidarity miamiautonomyandsolidarity at yahoo dot com
Nelson Mendez of El Libertario in Miami
This is the audio recording of a Miami Autonomy and Solidarity event with Nelson Mendez of the El Libertario editorial collective discussing Venezuelan social movements and anarchism.
In August of 2009 MAS hosted a discussion about Venezuelan social movements and anarchism with Nelson Mendez of the El Libertario editorial collective. The multimedia presentation was given in English and Spanish, and here we have posted the audio of that event. The audio begins with Mendez speaking, and translation follows shortly after. Unfortunately about 20 minutes of the discussion period at the end cuts out.
|
Venezuela / Colombia | Anarchist movement | en
Thu 22 Dec, 22:39
Venezuela: For a libertarian and emancipated society, fascism will not come to pass! Sep 29 FARV 0 comments
The Revolutionary Anarchist Federation of Venezuela, formed by libertarian communist groups and individuals in the cities of Caracas, Valencia, Maracay and Barquisimeto, presents the following statement. [Castellano] [Italiano]
Political Statement by the 6th General Assembly of the Red Libertaria Popular Mateo Kramer Aug 07 RLPMK 0 comments
In the tempest of words that generate action, dreams, ideas and proposals, the young comrades of the Red Libertaria Popular Mateo Kramer successfully held its 6th General Assembly. Two days of hard collective work, vegan food, effective solidarity and confidence in the potential we have as young people to be, together with other men and women, a part of the transformation of this country. In this regard, we reaffirm once again that in order to change the established order where plunder, criminalization, repression and inequality rule, the people must continue to mobilize and organize themselves, strengthening the bonds of unity between different sectors and regions, in order to build a comprehensive proposal for the country so that we can live with dignity. [Castellano]
Political Statement by the 4th General Assembly of the Red Libertaria Popular Mateo Kramer Aug 06 RLPMK 0 comments
Two pleasant days of intense debate, meetings, enjoyment, great vegan food and socializing in an atmosphere of solidarity all went to create the necessary climate for our fourth General Assembly. With the evident qualitative and quantitative growth in our organization, the 12 collectives that make up the RLPMK reached the following definitions and agreements. [Castellano]