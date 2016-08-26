user preferences

Venezuelan Social Movements and Anarchism

category venezuela / colombia | anarchist movement | other libertarian press author Tuesday November 17, 2009 23:25author by s. nappalos - Miami Autonomy & Solidarityauthor email miamiautonomyandsolidarity at yahoo dot com Report this post to the editors

Nelson Mendez of El Libertario in Miami

This is the audio recording of a Miami Autonomy and Solidarity event with Nelson Mendez of the El Libertario editorial collective discussing Venezuelan social movements and anarchism.

ellibertario.jpg

In August of 2009 MAS hosted a discussion about Venezuelan social movements and anarchism with Nelson Mendez of the El Libertario editorial collective. The multimedia presentation was given in English and Spanish, and here we have posted the audio of that event. The audio begins with Mendez speaking, and translation follows shortly after. Unfortunately about 20 minutes of the discussion period at the end cuts out.

Related Link: http://www.radio4all.net/index.php/program/37374


Audio file


Podcast

