Slavoj Zizek: The Lefts Fidelity to Castro-ation
Bolivia ¿Empate técnico o catastrófico?
Crítica a la CUP
The Roots of the Current Situation in Venezuela
Il Corvo
Audio: Social Struggles in South Africa after Apartheid
southern africa | the left | link to audio Friday November 13, 2009
At the end of October a visiting speaker from the South Africa ZACF was hosted by the WSM in Dublin and Cork. The audio of the Dublin talk will be found below. The opening section of the talk looks at the very recent repression of the shack dwellers movement, Abahlali baseMjondolo at the Kennedy road informal settlement. Several people were killed and over 1000 displaced when an ANC led gang targetted the settlement and a meeting that was in progess there.
The rough notesbelow will give you some idea of the areas covered in the audio file., it includes a quite detailed history of the South African left and its relationship with the anti-apartheid struggle.
Southern Africa | The Left
Thu 22 Dec, 22:42
The Democratic Left: A Small Step Towards United Working Class Struggle 01:46 Wed 23 Feb 0 comments
From 20 to 23 January 2011, working class and revolutionary militants from throughout South Africa, including a ZACF delegation, gathered in Johannesburg for the Conference of the Democratic Left (CDL). The gathering ended in the launch of the Democratic Left Front (DLF) as a loose alliance of organisations and individuals in struggle.
In Solidarity with Cosatu and the Workers of the World 18:26 Fri 16 May 0 comments
The Zabalaza Anarchist Communist Front (ZACF) recognises that the crisis in Zimbabwe, ongoing xenophobic attacks and rising food prices are of great importance to the working class, both in South Africa and internationally. Resolving these crises in favour of the poor and working poor will require mass direct action and solidarity. [ Italiano]
ZACF statement on the "racist anarchists" of Potchefstroom 16:10 Wed 27 Jun 3 comments
Right-wingers in the South African town of Potchefstroom removed street-signs with the names of liberation figures and replaced them with those of Boer leaders. But the Potch City Council attributed the actions to "racist anarchists".
SWAZILAND: Rush hour for liberation movement 18:08 Thu 07 Dec 0 comments
Zabalaza Anarchist Communist Federation statement on alleged armed struggle tendency of Swaziland pro-democracy movement.
Power corrupts the left in South Africa 20:26 Fri 19 Aug 0 comments
Even sitting on the government council at a local level puts a person on the other side of the line between oppressed and oppressor / exploiter and exploited and that is why we say that it is only when we fully control our communities and workplaces ourselves will we be able to provide decent food, clothing and housing for ourselves and our families
South Africa: COSATU & Social Movements 21:15 Fri 12 Aug 0 comments
COSATU has remained an ANC loyalist organisation - despite the 1-million job-losses under ANC rule but a survey by the human sciences research council shows that while 75% of COSATU members still consider themselves ANC loyalists - 25% of its 2-million members have lost confidence.
Beyond "Zuma must fall", beyond choosing between elites May 14 0 comments
A constant fixation on the machinations of elite power manoeuvring, and persistent, recurring calls for either new leadership, or new political parties, are evidence of a very conservative and authoritarian political culture. These stories may well be important. Indeed, this is the nature of current socio-economic organisation (capitalism and the state). These human-created forms of control always operate to centralise power up the hierarchy, thus investing tremendous power in the hands of very few. This few race, gender, rhetoric regardless the ruling class, are those who control the means of production, administration and coercion. Our pre-occupations are drawn to such elite individuals and groups as many of us have chosen to hand over our political power and future to these. Now this political culture usually results in the general and often vain belief and hope that through hierarchical, fundamentally undemocratic organisation, leaders invested with this incredible power are somehow to create the foundations for a more equal society and world. Also important to consider is that all political parties, no matter the colour of its beret, whether in control of the state or seeking to attain this control, centralise the power of decision-making upwards, and are thus fundamentally authoritarian and anti-democratic.
The general orientation of anarchists/ syndicalists to the United Front and NUMSA Sep 02 0 comments
Will the United Front (UF) address the crises we are currently facing in South Africa? I am concerned about how the UF works and who leads it. In my own view we dont need a leader, we need to all have equal voice. How can we build the UF as a basis for a stateless, socialist, South Africa?
Cosatu used to pump millions of Rands to support the ANCs election campaigns Oct 13 0 comments
At the Congress of South Africa Trade Unions (Cosatu) media briefing on Thursday 21 November 2013, its president Sdumo Dlamini told a journalist that the federation is yet to decide whether or not to contribute financially toward the ANCs 2014 election campaign. The briefing followed a Cosatu central executive committee (CEC) meeting.
NUMSA and the United Front Against Neoliberalism Sep 03 0 comments
The resolution adopted by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) to form a United Front against neoliberalism as well as its decision not to endorse the ANC in the elections represents an interesting development in the political landscape, one which activists should look at carefully and engage.
Nelson Mandela Dec 10 6 comments
A frail multimillionaire dies peacefully in bed at the grand old age of 95, surrounded by a coterie of those who love him and those with an eye on the inheritance, an event that would in the normal course of events be seen as naturalbut the man concerned has been treated internationally as more of a supernatural entity than an ordinary man. The unsurpassed hagiography around Nelson Mandela, who died in the über-wealthy enclave of Houghton in Johannesburg last Thursday night, the famous prisoner turned global icon on a par with Mohandas Gandhi is upheld by most observers of South Africa as a necessary myth of national unity, and not least of the triumph of racial reconciliation of over the evils of segregation.
