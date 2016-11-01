user preferences

Southern Africa

Upcoming Events

Southern Africa | Community struggles

No upcoming events.

Recent articles by Society is a Prison
This author has not submitted any other articles.
Housing and Service Protests in South Africa

Wednesday November 11, 2009

An analysis of Service Delivery Protests in South Africa

Audio interview with Richard Pithouse, a professor at Rhodes University and part of Abahlali baseMjondolo (the Shackdweller's Movement), and Jonathan from the Zabalaza Anarchist Communist Front about the spate of housing and so-called service delivery protests in South Africa earlier this year.

Credits:

The Shackdweller's Movement (Abahlali baseMjondo)

Zabalaza Anarchist Communist Front

Related Link: http://www.radio4all.net/index.php/program/37194


Embedded audio: http://www.radio4all.net/files/societyisaprison@ckdu.ca/4044-1-housing_protests_1.mp3

Opinion and Analysis

imageClass Struggle, Xenophobia and the Local Elite May 21 by Jonathan Payn 0 comments

The xenophobic violence and looting following King Zwelithinis statement that foreigners pack their bags and leave spread to cities and townships across the country. However, the recent attacks are not an isolated incident; nor is Zwelithini solely responsible for fomenting it. Local elites  particularly those linked to the ruling party  also encourage anti-immigrant attitudes and actions. This article, based on discussions with Abahlali baseFreedom Park activists, looks at how local elites stimulate xenophobia to protect their class interests, as well as how progressive working class activists have responded.

imageWorking Class Livelihoods: Struggle against Each Other, or Revolt against the System? Nov 27 by Bongani Maponyane 0 comments

Rising inflation means increases in food and petrol prices. Inflation is a global problem, driven partly by conglomerates maximising their profits at the expense of ordinary people. The state plays its role, continually raising prices for services.

The pressure of capitalism has impacted on our lives. It has caused clashes within the working classes, resulting in discrimination and prejudice. Ruling class elites  the political and economic elite  benefit from these struggles between people who compete for scraps from their tables.

imageTokologo supports the community march on the Merafong municipal offices Oct 30 by Tokologo African Anarchist Collective 0 comments

The Tokologo African Anarchist Collective supports the protest march held by members of the Khutsong community  where we have active members  to the Merafong municipal offices.

imageTokologo supports the Khutsong community march on the Teba offices, Carltonville Oct 30 by Tokologo African Anarchist Collective 0 comments

The Tokologo African Anarchist Collective supports the protest march held by members of the Khutsong community  where we have active members  to the Teba Bank offices in Carletonville.

imageThe Khutsong Tragedy Sep 04 by Lucky Sumione 0 comments

Residents in Khutsong location were neglected by the police many times, and that is why they ended up taking the law into their own hands in late 2013.

Press Releases

