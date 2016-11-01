|
Southern Africa | Community struggles
|
Housing and Service Protests in South Africa
southern africa | community struggles | link to audio Wednesday November 11, 2009 14:23 by Society is a Prison
An analysis of Service Delivery Protests in South Africa
Audio interview with Richard Pithouse, a professor at Rhodes University and part of Abahlali baseMjondolo (the Shackdweller's Movement), and Jonathan from the Zabalaza Anarchist Communist Front about the spate of housing and so-called service delivery protests in South Africa earlier this year.
Credits:
The Shackdweller's Movement (Abahlali baseMjondo)
Zabalaza Anarchist Communist Front
|
Southern Africa | Community struggles
Thu 22 Dec, 22:55
Landless militants and shack-dwellers under attack in Soweto 16:42 Mon 24 May 2 comments
The following is an urgent communication issued in solidarity with the Landless Peoples Movement (LPM) and other shack-dwellers of Protea South, Soweto. It is based on information obtained by telephonic and face-to-face conversations held with LPM members following violent attacks against them last night. There still seems to be confusion, however, and details are sketchy. Updates on the situation will be made available as and when they are received, as will be any factual corrections.
CPFs: Eyes and Fists of State Oppression 17:42 Wed 11 Mar 0 comments
The Zabalaza Anarchist Communist Front (ZACF) is angered by the killing of a second working class activist youth by the Community Policing Forum (CPF) in Sebokeng in less than a year.
ZACF Statement of Solidarity with Sebokeng Community Struggle 21:30 Wed 15 Aug 3 comments
On Tuesday morning, 14th of August, over 1000 community members from Sebokeng's "informal settlement" attempted to blockade the Golden Highway between Sebokeng and Johannesburg in protest at the ANC government's inadequate service delivery since its election in 1994.
Collective bargaining by riot: election day in South Africa (2006) 16:40 Fri 09 Feb 2 comments
A field report on a trip transsecting South Africa's industrial heartland and its outlying small towns on municipal election day 2006 - and an examination of who actually wields municipal power in the country - from the ZACF journal Zabalaza #7.
Johannesburg, Anarchist arrested in Motsoledi 18:41 Wed 28 Sep 1 comments
An anarchist member of the Sowetan Motsoledi Concerned Residents Association (MCRA) was arrested 2 weeks ago following an open discussion with a local ward councillor.
Class Struggle, Xenophobia and the Local Elite May 21 0 comments
The xenophobic violence and looting following King Zwelithinis statement that foreigners pack their bags and leave spread to cities and townships across the country. However, the recent attacks are not an isolated incident; nor is Zwelithini solely responsible for fomenting it. Local elites particularly those linked to the ruling party also encourage anti-immigrant attitudes and actions. This article, based on discussions with Abahlali baseFreedom Park activists, looks at how local elites stimulate xenophobia to protect their class interests, as well as how progressive working class activists have responded.
Working Class Livelihoods: Struggle against Each Other, or Revolt against the System? Nov 27 0 comments
Rising inflation means increases in food and petrol prices. Inflation is a global problem, driven partly by conglomerates maximising their profits at the expense of ordinary people. The state plays its role, continually raising prices for services.
Tokologo supports the community march on the Merafong municipal offices Oct 30 0 comments
The Tokologo African Anarchist Collective supports the protest march held by members of the Khutsong community where we have active members to the Merafong municipal offices.
Tokologo supports the Khutsong community march on the Teba offices, Carltonville Oct 30 0 comments
The Tokologo African Anarchist Collective supports the protest march held by members of the Khutsong community where we have active members to the Teba Bank offices in Carletonville.
The Khutsong Tragedy Sep 04 0 comments
Residents in Khutsong location were neglected by the police many times, and that is why they ended up taking the law into their own hands in late 2013.more >>
