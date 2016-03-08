|
Audio & review of RAG abortion film screening in Dublin
international | gender | review Monday October 19, 2009 16:58 by Andrew - WSM - personal capacity
On Saturday evening at Semora Spraoi RAG were screened two abortion rights documentaries, 'The Coat Hanger Project' and 'Abortion Democracy : Poland/South Africa'. The makers of both documentaries were present so the screenings were introduced by them and there was a wide ranging discussion after the films had been show. The audio of the introductions can be listened to below.
'Abortion Democracy : Poland/South Africa' looks at the actual situations in the two countries for women trying to obtain an abortion. In Poland abortion has been made illegal in most cases but the reality is that illegal abortions are widely available with classified ads for these services being carried in newspapers. In South Africa on the other hand abortion is legal in most circumstances but a combination of poor access to health care in general and a large percentage of doctors unwilling to carry out terminations mean that actually accessing abortion is difficult in particular for poor and rural women. Both countries went though liberation processes in the early 1990's but the different nature of these processes led to very different and opposed outcomes. The situations are compared through interviews with medical workers and women who are or have been in crisis pregnancies.
8 March, International Womens Day 10:35 Tue 08 Mar 1 comments
International Womens Day is a day when the womens movement around the world celebrates social, political and other achievements of women. It is also a good day for women to take a closer look at the oppression that flourishes through the double bondage of capitalism and patriarchy, and which is still an unfortunate and undeniable reality for the majority of women today.
International Women's Day 2013 21:32 Fri 08 Mar 0 comments
We strive for a society in which one person or group of people do not dominate or exploit another. In such a society there would be no basis for sexual oppression, domination, or class exploitation. We must work to replace the institutions of power, the nation-state, and capitalism with a worldwide system of grassroots empowerment and self-management of all facets of social and economic life.
WSA 's International Women's Day statement 21:19 Fri 07 Mar 0 comments
One hundred years ago today, on March 8, 1908, thousands of women left their jobs in the sweatshops of New York City's Lower East Side and took to the streets to demand their rights as women and as workers. In 1917, their sisters in Russia followed suit, and helped to bring about the revolution that overthrew the Tsarist autocracy. And in Spain in 1936, the anarchist women of Mujeres Libres helped to free their sisters from centuries of oppression.
8 March 2008!! Celebrating International Women's Day? 18:49 Fri 07 Mar 0 comments
If 8 March - International Women's Day - is not to remain simply an annual recurrence, we must smash these chains by means of ever-stronger solidarity and class consciousness, in the knowledge that the liberation of women will never be complete until all of humanity is free from its oppressors, from tyrants, churches, States and bosses. In the knowledge that the freedom of all comes through the freedom of women. [ Italiano]
Anarchism and the Continuing Struggle for Women's Freedom Jan 27 0 comments
As anarchist-communists, we oppose sexism whenever and wherever it exists, although we also realise that class position differentiates the experience of sexism. We salute all the woman freedom fighters, and the older generation of women, many our mothers, who bear the scars of the gruesome battles in which they stood firm, fighting the oppression imposed on the African native by colonial conquest. There were hard times in the apartheid era, where black women were abused, raped and oppressed: the state did nothing to stop this, but aided it, as the state was part of the system of oppression. History shows that dispossession and systematic dehumanization for the purposes of exploitation and domination were undertaken through the uncontrolled and coercive mayhem of the South African state.
Flora Tristan: precursor of feminism and proletarian emancipation Mar 08 0 comments
Flora Célestine Thérèse Henriette Tristán y Moscoso Lesnais (1803-1844) was a French writer of Peruvian descent. Little known in official historiography, probably intentionally forgotten because of the rebellion and desire for freedom that emanates from her writings. Among her works were Peregrinations of a Pariah (1839), Promenades in London (1840) and the booklet The Workers' Union (1843). [Castellano]
Hijab: lifting the veil Jul 18 0 comments
Ultimately we believe that people should have the freedom to dress whatever way they like. This means freedom from state interference and freedom from religious interference in how one should dress. Anarchist reflections on the debate around the banning of the veil in French schools.
Some thoughts on anti-sexism in the libertarian movement May 10 0 comments
Article from "Alternative Libertaire", March 2005 issue, contributed by Klito, a women-only feminist collective.
