user preferences

Anarkismo.net

Front page

Main news listing

Submit Article

Latest Comments

Commenting Guidelines

Events

Photo Gallery

Archives

Syndication

full archive search Search full archive search


Search comments

advanced search

New Events

International

08 Apr Zagreb Anarchist Bookfair 2016

more >>

Upcoming Events

International | Gender

No upcoming events.

Other Press

Gender

textHow the West Undermined Womens Rights in the Arab World 15:33 Feb 02 0 comments

textErotismo y miseria mercantilizada 14:58 Dec 22 0 comments

textOklahoma (USA): l'IWW solidarizza con la campagna #YesAllDaughters contro gli stupri nelle scuole 15:27 Dec 08 0 comments

textOklahoma IWW Statement of Solidarity with #YesAllDaughters 11:30 Nov 24 0 comments

textDesmontando el relato neoliberal desde una perspectiva feminista 02:44 Mar 10 0 comments

more >>

Feeds

Atom Summaries Link

Atom Full Posts Link

Atom Videocast Link

Atom Audiocast

Atom Mediacast Link

RSS Summaries Link

RSS Full Posts Link

RSS Videocast Link

RSS Audiocast

RSS Mediacast Link

Podcast Link

iTunes Store Podcast Link

Recent articles by Andrew

imageTrump and the myth of the progressive but misled 'white working class'... 1 comments

imageAfter Nice attack - ISIS and Pegida want a clash of civilisations - le... 0 comments

imageMaking sense of the Brexit tide of reaction and the reality of the rac... 5 comments

Recent Articles about International Gender

8 March, International Womens Day Mar 08 16 by Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group (MACG)

How the West Undermined Womens Rights in the Arab World Feb 02 16 by Nicola Pratt

Anarchism and the Continuing Struggle for Women's Freedom Jan 27 16 by Bongani Maponyane

Audio & review of RAG abortion film screening in Dublin

category international | gender | review author Monday October 19, 2009 16:58author by Andrew - WSM - personal capacity Report this post to the editors

On Saturday evening at Semora Spraoi RAG were screened two abortion rights documentaries, 'The Coat Hanger Project' and 'Abortion Democracy : Poland/South Africa'. The makers of both documentaries were present so the screenings were introduced by them and there was a wide ranging discussion after the films had been show. The audio of the introductions can be listened to below.

'Abortion Democracy : Poland/South Africa' looks at the actual situations in the two countries for women trying to obtain an abortion. In Poland abortion has been made illegal in most cases but the reality is that illegal abortions are widely available with classified ads for these services being carried in newspapers. In South Africa on the other hand abortion is legal in most circumstances but a combination of poor access to health care in general and a large percentage of doctors unwilling to carry out terminations mean that actually accessing abortion is difficult in particular for poor and rural women. Both countries went though liberation processes in the early 1990's but the different nature of these processes led to very different and opposed outcomes. The situations are compared through interviews with medical workers and women who are or have been in crisis pregnancies.

'The Coat Hanger Project' looks at the pre and post Roe V Wade situation in the USA. From the 1880's until the Roe V Wade decision of supreme court decision on 1973 abortion was illegal in most if not all US states. Despite this hundreds of thousands, indeed millions of women sought terminations in those years and many performed DIY terminations using among other means the coat hanger of the title. The opening minutes of the film include pictures of three women who died performing such DIY procedures. These graphic images are used in the context of a perceived complacency of young Americans today who are for the most part standing by as the Roe v Wade decision in being undermined. This film ends with footage of Clinic Defender counter protests in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Atlanta, Georgia and interviews with the young people involved in these defense campaigns. These modern struggles are theorised under the label 'Reproductive Justice', an intersectional approach to pro-choice struggles.

Somewhere in the region of 20 people turned up for the screenings, about 80% of them women.The discussion afterwards focused on a couple of areas.

The first was the statement made by one of the academics interviewed in 'The Coat Hanger Project' that rather then refer to herself as pro-choice she had started saying she was pro-abortion. A couple of people made the point that the decision to have an abortion can be very positive for individual women, it can be the first step they take in regaining control over their lives.

The second discussion revolved around the situation in Ireland. I was somewhat surprized that a lot of those who spoke seemed quite pessimistic but on reflection I realised that few people present would have been adults prior to the massive wave of liberalisation of the early 1990's. Outside of that context it can look like the struggle for reproductive rights is going nowhere fast, just an endless repetition of tragic court cases involving individual women. But looked in the context of condoms only becoming freely available in 1985 (before that you had to be married and have a doctors prescription to buy condoms) there are reasons to be optomistic. Superficially Ireland may resemble Poland but the two are trains passing in the night, heading in opposite directions.

Check the indymedia.ie events wire for further screenings of these films in Ireland

---
Note on the audio. I recorded the opening presentations on the spur of the moment so in particular in the second one there are periods where the audio is unclear as someone sat down beside me and removed their coat. They are both short, in the region of two minutes each but still contain a good deal of additional information.

You can listen to it at http://www.indymedia.ie/attachments/oct2009/rag_film_sc...n.mp3


Introduction to abortion rights films

Add Your Comments >>
printable version with comments atom feed of commentsrss feed of comments RSS and atom feeds allow you to keep track of new comments on particular stories. You can input the URL's from these links into a rss reader and you will be informed whenever somebody posts a new comment.
<< Back To Newswire
This page can be viewed in
English Italiano Deutsch
Employees at the Zarfati Garage in Mishur Adumim vote to strike on July 22, 2014. (Photo courtesy of Maan workers union)

Front page

Liberación de la Uma Kiwe, autonomía y territorio: una mirada libertaria para la comprensión de la lucha nasa

Misunderstanding syndicalism

American Anarchist and Wobbly killed by Turkey while fighting ISIS in Rojava

Devlet Tecavüzdür

Attaque fasciste sur la Croix Rousse et contre la librairie libertaire la Plume Noire

Red November, Black November  An Anarchist Response to the Election

Resistance at Standing Rock

1986-2016: 30° anniversario di Alternativa Libertaria/fdca

El feminismo es cuestión de vida o muerte

International Campaign for the Freedom of Rafael Braga/Campaña Internacional por la Libertad de Rafael Braga

Sou Siklonn Matyou

¡Contra el machismo dominante Anarquismo Militante!

[Colombia] El NO se impuso, ¿qué sigue?

Hamba kahle comrade Bobo Makhoba (1975-2016)

Where to now, Zimbabwe? Beyond the good charismatic pastor.

Contre la loi Travail: le bras de fer continue

Announcement of Nationally Coordinated Prisoner Workstoppage for Sept 9, 2016

Opinião da CAB diante a atual conjuntura Brasileira

¿Habemus pacem? Los desafíos en el tránsito de La Habana a Colombia

Italia - terremoto

Inside the Zimbabwean Uprising

La experiencia de Mujeres Libres: 80 años del surgimiento del feminismo anarquista organizado

Con Lucha Y Organización Fortalecemos La Resistencia

Algunas reflexiones en torno al poder y la institucionalidad a 80 años de la Revolución Española

Latest News

International | Gender | en

Thu 22 Dec, 22:39

browse text browse image

iwd1.jpg image8 March, International Womens Day 10:35 Tue 08 Mar by Melbourne Anarchist Communist Group (MACG) 1 comments

International Womens Day is a day when the womens movement around the world celebrates social, political and other achievements of women. It is also a good day for women to take a closer look at the oppression that flourishes through the double bondage of capitalism and patriarchy, and which is still an unfortunate and undeniable reality for the majority of women today.

blackflaglady.jpg imageInternational Women's Day 2013 21:32 Fri 08 Mar by Workers Solidarity Alliance 0 comments

We strive for a society in which one person or group of people do not dominate or exploit another. In such a society there would be no basis for sexual oppression, domination, or class exploitation. We must work to replace the institutions of power, the nation-state, and capitalism with a worldwide system of grassroots empowerment and self-management of all facets of social and economic life.

textWSA 's International Women's Day statement‏ 21:19 Fri 07 Mar by W.S.A. 0 comments

One hundred years ago today, on March 8, 1908, thousands of women left their jobs in the sweatshops of New York City's Lower East Side and took to the streets to demand their rights as women and as workers. In 1917, their sisters in Russia followed suit, and helped to bring about the revolution that overthrew the Tsarist autocracy. And in Spain in 1936, the anarchist women of Mujeres Libres helped to free their sisters from centuries of oppression.

text8 March 2008!! Celebrating International Women's Day? 18:49 Fri 07 Mar by FdCA - Ethics & Gender Policies Commission 0 comments

If 8 March - International Women's Day - is not to remain simply an annual recurrence, we must smash these chains by means of ever-stronger solidarity and class consciousness, in the knowledge that the liberation of women will never be complete until all of humanity is free from its oppressors, from tyrants, churches, States and bosses. In the knowledge that the freedom of all comes through the freedom of women. [ Italiano]

Opinion and Analysis

imageAnarchism and the Continuing Struggle for Women's Freedom Jan 27 by Bongani Maponyane 0 comments

As anarchist-communists, we oppose sexism whenever and wherever it exists, although we also realise that class position differentiates the experience of sexism. We salute all the woman freedom fighters, and the older generation of women, many our mothers, who bear the scars of the gruesome battles in which they stood firm, fighting the oppression imposed on the African native by colonial conquest. There were hard times in the apartheid era, where black women were abused, raped and oppressed: the state did nothing to stop this, but aided it, as the state was part of the system of oppression. History shows that dispossession and systematic dehumanization for the purposes of exploitation and domination were undertaken through the uncontrolled and coercive mayhem of the South African state.

imageFlora Tristan: precursor of feminism and proletarian emancipation Mar 08 by Nahuel Valenzuela 0 comments

Flora Célestine Thérèse Henriette Tristán y Moscoso Lesnais (1803-1844) was a French writer of Peruvian descent. Little known in official historiography, probably intentionally forgotten because of the rebellion and desire for freedom that emanates from her writings. Among her works were Peregrinations of a Pariah (1839), Promenades in London (1840) and the booklet The Workers' Union (1843). [Castellano]

textHijab: lifting the veil Jul 18 by Ada 0 comments

Ultimately we believe that people should have the freedom to dress whatever way they like. This means freedom from state interference and freedom from religious interference in how one should dress. Anarchist reflections on the debate around the banning of the veil in French schools.

textSome thoughts on anti-sexism in the libertarian movement May 10 by Klito 0 comments

Article from "Alternative Libertaire", March 2005 issue, contributed by Klito, a women-only feminist collective.

Press Releases

image8 March, International Womens Day Mar 08 Anarkismo 1 comments

International Womens Day is a day when the womens movement around the world celebrates social, political and other achievements of women. It is also a good day for women to take a closer look at the oppression that flourishes through the double bondage of capitalism and patriarchy, and which is still an unfortunate and undeniable reality for the majority of women today.

imageInternational Women's Day 2013 Mar 08 WSA 0 comments

We strive for a society in which one person or group of people do not dominate or exploit another. In such a society there would be no basis for sexual oppression, domination, or class exploitation. We must work to replace the institutions of power, the nation-state, and capitalism with a worldwide system of grassroots empowerment and self-management of all facets of social and economic life.

textWSA 's International Women's Day statement‏ Mar 07 0 comments

One hundred years ago today, on March 8, 1908, thousands of women left their jobs in the sweatshops of New York City's Lower East Side and took to the streets to demand their rights as women and as workers. In 1917, their sisters in Russia followed suit, and helped to bring about the revolution that overthrew the Tsarist autocracy. And in Spain in 1936, the anarchist women of Mujeres Libres helped to free their sisters from centuries of oppression.

text8 March 2008!! Celebrating International Women's Day? Mar 07 Federazione dei Comunisti Anarchici 0 comments

If 8 March - International Women's Day - is not to remain simply an annual recurrence, we must smash these chains by means of ever-stronger solidarity and class consciousness, in the knowledge that the liberation of women will never be complete until all of humanity is free from its oppressors, from tyrants, churches, States and bosses. In the knowledge that the freedom of all comes through the freedom of women. [ Italiano]
© 2005-2016 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]