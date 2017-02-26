|
user preferences
Upcoming Events
Southern Africa | Anarchist movement
No upcoming events.
"We Want to Revive Anarchism in Cuba" 02:12 Dec 31 1 comments
Some thoughts on anarchism 10:15 Jul 30 0 comments
New publications from the AF in October 2014 18:22 Oct 26 0 comments
Someday We'll Be Ready, and We'll Be Enough 10:27 Oct 24 0 comments
Rio de Janeiro: Nota da Organizacion Anarkista Tierra y Libertad sobre los encarcelamientos de lxs ... 06:01 Jul 30 0 commentsmore >>
|
Recent articles by Jon
Words in Memory of Alberto Pocho Mechoso 0 comments
South Africa: "Struggle Continues" newsletter available in PDF 0 comments
Soweto: What is Anarchist Communism? 5 commentsRecent Articles about Southern Africa Anarchist movement
Ταξική πάλ ... Feb 26 17
Interview with ZACF by Sosyal Savaş (Social Struggle) Magazine, T... Sep 23 16
Güney Afrikalı Zabalaza Anarşist Komünist Cephe ile Röportaj... Sep 23 16
Audio Interview with Zimbabwean Anarchist Communist
southern africa | anarchist movement | link to audio Monday September 07, 2009 17:33 by Jon - ZACF zacf at zabalaza dot net
A member of the Zabalaza Anarchist Communist Front caught up with Biko, an anarchist communist militant from the Uhuru Network in Zimbabwe, on August 10th 2009 when he was in Johannesburg to attend the annual Khanya College Winter School.
The audio is rather poor quality, but the transcript of the interview can be found here Also seeToyi Toyi Artz Kollektive website
|
Front page
Análise da crise política do início da queda do governo Temer
Dès maintenant, passons de la défiance à la résistance sociale !
17 maggio, giornata internazionale contro lomofobia.
Los Mártires de Chicago: historia de un crimen de clase en la tierra de la democracia y la libertad
(Bielorrusia) ¡Libertad inmediata a nuestro compañero Mikola Dziadok!
DAFın Referandum Üzerine Birinci Bildirisi:
Cajamarca, Tolima: consulta popular y disputa por el territorio
Statement on the Schmidt Case and Proposed Commission of Inquiry
Aodhan Ó Ríordáin: Playing The Big Man in America
Nós anarquistas saudamos o 8 de março: dia internacional de luta e resistência das mulheres!
IWD 2017: Celebrating a new revolution
Solidarité avec Théo et toutes les victimes des violences policières ! Non à la loi « Sécurité Publique » !
Solidaridad y Defensa de las Comunidades Frente al Avance del Paramilitarismo en el Cauca
A Conservative Threat Offers New Opportunities for Working Class Feminism
De las colectivizaciones al 15M: 80 años de lucha por la autogestión en España
False hope, broken promises: Obamas belligerent legacy
Primer encuentro feminista Solidaridad Federación Comunista Libertaria
Devrimci Anarşist Tutsak Umut Fırat Süvarioğulları Açlık Grevinin 39 Gününde
Italia - Ricostruire opposizione sociale organizzata dal basso. Costruire un progetto collettivo per lalternativa libertaria.
Recordando a César Roa, luchador de la caña
Prison Sentence to Managing Editor of Anarchist Meydan Newspaper in Turkey