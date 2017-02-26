user preferences

Anarkismo.net

Front page

Main news listing

Submit Article

Latest Comments

Commenting Guidelines

Events

Photo Gallery

Archives

Syndication

full archive search Search full archive search


Search comments

advanced search

New Events

Southern Africa

img_1544.jpg 03 Sep Remember September 3 1984: Grave Fees Must Fall Ca...

more >>

Upcoming Events

Southern Africa | Anarchist movement

No upcoming events.

Other Press

Anarchist movement

image"We Want to Revive Anarchism in Cuba" 02:12 Dec 31 1 comments

textSome thoughts on anarchism 10:15 Jul 30 0 comments

textNew publications from the AF in October 2014 18:22 Oct 26 0 comments

textSomeday We'll Be Ready, and We'll Be Enough 10:27 Oct 24 0 comments

textRio de Janeiro: Nota da Organizacion Anarkista Tierra y Libertad sobre los encarcelamientos de lxs ... 06:01 Jul 30 0 comments

more >>

Feeds

Atom Summaries Link

Atom Full Posts Link

Atom Videocast Link

Atom Audiocast

Atom Mediacast Link

RSS Summaries Link

RSS Full Posts Link

RSS Videocast Link

RSS Audiocast

RSS Mediacast Link

Podcast Link

iTunes Store Podcast Link

Recent articles by Jon

imageWords in Memory of Alberto Pocho Mechoso 0 comments

textSouth Africa: "Struggle Continues" newsletter available in PDF 0 comments

imageSoweto: What is Anarchist Communism? 5 comments

Recent Articles about Southern Africa Anarchist movement

Ταξική πάλ ... Feb 26 17 by Lucien van der Walt

Interview with ZACF by Sosyal Savaş (Social Struggle) Magazine, T... Sep 23 16 by Sosyal Savaş  Zabalaza Anarchist Communist Front

Güney Afrikalı Zabalaza Anarşist Komünist Cephe ile Röportaj... Sep 23 16 by Sosyal Savaş  Zabalaza Anarchist Communist Front

Audio Interview with Zimbabwean Anarchist Communist

category southern africa | anarchist movement | link to audio author Monday September 07, 2009 17:33author by Jon - ZACFauthor email zacf at zabalaza dot net Report this post to the editors

A member of the Zabalaza Anarchist Communist Front caught up with Biko, an anarchist communist militant from the Uhuru Network in Zimbabwe, on August 10th 2009 when he was in Johannesburg to attend the annual Khanya College Winter School.

In this interview Biko talks about the changes in the social, political and economic landscape since the Government of National Unity came into being; the state of the unions and students' movement; the suppression of gays and lesbians; the constitutional reform process and expected Zanu-PF campaigns of violence ahead of the next elections.

The audio is rather poor quality, but the transcript of the interview can be found here Also seeToyi Toyi Artz Kollektive website

Related Link: http://radio.indymedia.org/uploads/Interview_with_Biko_...9.WAV


Interview with Biko, 10 August 2009

Add Your Comments >>
printable version with comments atom feed of commentsrss feed of comments RSS and atom feeds allow you to keep track of new comments on particular stories. You can input the URL's from these links into a rss reader and you will be informed whenever somebody posts a new comment.
<< Back To Newswire
This page can be viewed in
English Italiano Deutsch
Employees at the Zarfati Garage in Mishur Adumim vote to strike on July 22, 2014. (Photo courtesy of Maan workers union)

Front page

Análise da crise política do início da queda do governo Temer

Dès maintenant, passons de la défiance à la résistance sociale !

17 maggio, giornata internazionale contro lomofobia.

Los Mártires de Chicago: historia de un crimen de clase en la tierra de la democracia y la libertad

Strike in Cachoeirinha

(Bielorrusia) ¡Libertad inmediata a nuestro compañero Mikola Dziadok!

DAFın Referandum Üzerine Birinci Bildirisi:

Cajamarca, Tolima: consulta popular y disputa por el territorio

Statement on the Schmidt Case and Proposed Commission of Inquiry

Aodhan Ó Ríordáin: Playing The Big Man in America

Nós anarquistas saudamos o 8 de março: dia internacional de luta e resistência das mulheres!

Özgürlüğümüz Mücadelemizdedir

IWD 2017: Celebrating a new revolution

Solidarité avec Théo et toutes les victimes des violences policières ! Non à la loi « Sécurité Publique » !

Solidaridad y Defensa de las Comunidades Frente al Avance del Paramilitarismo en el Cauca

A Conservative Threat Offers New Opportunities for Working Class Feminism

De las colectivizaciones al 15M: 80 años de lucha por la autogestión en España

False hope, broken promises: Obamas belligerent legacy

Primer encuentro feminista Solidaridad  Federación Comunista Libertaria

Devrimci Anarşist Tutsak Umut Fırat Süvarioğulları Açlık Grevinin 39 Gününde

The Fall of Aleppo

Italia - Ricostruire opposizione sociale organizzata dal basso. Costruire un progetto collettivo per lalternativa libertaria.

Recordando a César Roa, luchador de la caña

Prison Sentence to Managing Editor of Anarchist Meydan Newspaper in Turkey

news

opinion

press releases
© 2005-2017 Anarkismo.net. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by Anarkismo.net. [ Disclaimer | Privacy ]